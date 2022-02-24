Pokemon Presents broadcast announced for this weekend The Pokemon Company will celebrate Pokemon Day 2022 with a special livestream event this Sunday.

February 27 is Pokemon Day, marking the date that Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue were first released in Japan back in 1996. This day serves as a celebration of the franchise, but is also where we tend to get the latest news and updates on what’s next for the series. With Pokemon Day 2022 right around the corner, The Pokemon Company has announced a Pokemon Presents broadcast.

The Pokemon Company announced that a Pokemon Presents livestream will happen on Pokemon Day, February 27, 2022, at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET. Information can be found on the franchise's Japanese website. Taking place on the Pokemon YouTube channel, the broadcast will be brief, set to last for 14 minutes.

The Pokemon Company has not confirmed what will be discussed during the event, but there will certainly be some news surrounding the Pokemon franchise. While ambitious fans may be hoping for a Generation 9 reveal, there’s a decent chance that we’ll learn more about upcoming spinoffs, existing titles, or potentially even DLC content for Pokemon Legends: Arceus mentioned here.

In the days leading up to Pokemon Day 2022, The Pokemon Company has celebrated with special content in Pokemon Go, Pokemon Sword and Shield, and Pokemon Unite. In past years, we’ve seen major announcements drop during Pokemon Presents broadcasts. This year feels a bit unique, considering that we’re just a month removed from a major Pokemon game launch.

The next Pokemon Presents will take place this Sunday in honor of Pokemon Day. Though we’re not sure what to expect, you can rest assured that we’ll be covering any news out of the event here on Shacknews.