Madden NFL 22 is free with Amazon Prime Gaming in March

The NFL season is just getting started if you're on PC and have an Amazon Prime account.
Ozzie Mejia
2

Amazon Prime continues to offer an exceptional value for the PC gaming enthusiast. Prime Gaming has another round of free games and add-ons for the PC player. The offerings for March 2022 come just in time for the Super Bowl... to be over! Yes, Madden NFL 22 leads the pack of free games for next month, which also features drops for Red Dead Online, Grand Theft Auto Online, Dead by Daylight, and more.

For the month of March, all Amazon Prime users will be able to claim full copies of Madden NFL 22, which will activate with EA's Origin service. Of course, keep in mind that this will not be the "next-gen" version of Madden. The PC build is based on the previous generation version of the annualized football title. You can learn about this year's innovations or lack thereof by checking out our review. As long as you're on the Prime Gaming page picking up your copy of Madden, keep in mind that there are several Ultimate Team rewards also available to claim for no extra charge.

Other free games for March include Surviving Mars, Crypto Against All Odds, looK INside, Pesterquest, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, and The Stillness of the Wind. DRMs will vary, but Prime Gaming typically offers Windows 10 copies. On top of that, look for various loot offerings that include discounted items for Red Dead Online, a Fancy Family Dinner Outfit for Jake Park for Dead by Daylight, and more. Plus, be sure to claim $100K in-game currency for Grand Theft Auto Online on March 10, 17, 24, and 31.

Madden NFL 22 and the other free Prime Gaming titles will be available starting on Tuesday, March 1. The loot drop dates will vary, so check out the Prime Gaming blog for all of the exact details.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

