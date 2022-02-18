Evening Reading - February 18, 2022

Hello, once again, to everyone here at Shacknews! It's been yet another exciting week across the gaming world, but at least this time it's because of games coming out and not so much because of the business side of things. Before getting into this slam dunk of an NBA All-Star Weekend, let's jam into this Friday edition of Evening Reading.

If you haven't jumped into Pokemon Legends: Arceus yet, here's a look at the various Hisuian forms of the starters. You know, in case you haven't seen them yet.

If you're still on mobile Mario Kart, the new Sky Tour is on its way. You might want to pay attention to whatever courses they introduce, because at this point, you never know if they'll wind up in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass.

FIFA 22 is following along with the UEFA Champions League knockout stages and offering some new goodies in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode. Don't forget that the full game is free to play on Steam this weekend.

And speaking of microtransction-fueled sports game modes, new Dark Matter cards are live in All-Star Packs this weekend over in NBA 2K22. They're only out in the wild for a week, so search them out, if you're interested.

EYYYYYY-loy

PlayStation Italy has set up a temporary statue of Aloy in Florence to promote the launch of Horizon: Forbidden West. https://t.co/CK1cvPLVOs pic.twitter.com/MRvGO1fvQA — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 18, 2022

There are no mechanical wildlife hiding in Italy.

None that we know of, anyway.

BOY!

Shoutout to @PlayStation for always having amazing accessibility options. pic.twitter.com/QFdXkbk3Ay — Ben - PleaseBeXcited (@PleaseBexcited) February 17, 2022

You call that a beard? This is a beard!

Academic probation

i never should have gone back to school pic.twitter.com/YWIEZUWWgE — phil (@PhilJamesson) February 18, 2022

To be clear, you can write college essays about Mario. Just don't write any that look like this.

Bored ape

Yeah, it's not like you have Retro Studios doing anything impor-- ohhhhhhhhhhhhh...

THAT'S TURRIBLE, ERNEH!

🎵 "Let me hear you say Barkley sucks" 🎵



The Inside crew had a jam session at the @rockhall 😂 pic.twitter.com/NeIEkL0Ex6 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 18, 2022

For tonight's edition of Shaqnews, Shaq rapping just like old times. I'll leave it up to you to decide whether that's a good thing or not.

Chocolate burn

For context, content creators were recently sent this care package from the team at Bandai Namco for Elden Ring:

Meanwhile, over at the Maximilian Cave, Maximilian Dood's box says something a little bit different.

Sheesh. Elden Ring chocolates getting straight to the point for Valentine’s Day. pic.twitter.com/Ll1tQXDQXO — Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) February 18, 2022

Speaking of Maximilian...

Checking back in with King of Fighters XV

Now that King of Fighters XV is out in the wild (not sure why I thought it was already out last week), Maximilian Dood takes on Otama in a brand new Boss Rage video.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

This has been a weird, weird week in the world of professional wrestling. Let's check in with a now Cody Rhodes-less All Elite Wrestling and start like I often like to do with the latest from "Platinum" Max Caster.

We go from that to WWE, where HOLY CRAP, STEVE AUSTIN MIGHT BE COMING BACK! But for now, he's still a podcast host and here's a look at Stone Cold with WCW's first Black world champion, Ron Simmons.

Back when he was more than the guy who just made cameos saying, "DAMN!"

Tonight in video game music

FTL has historically been one of Chatty's most beloved games. So let's share the FTL Remix Project, a full album worth of fantastic mixes of the FTL soundtrack.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this NBA All-Star Saturday weekend.