Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 18: PlayStation Critics' Choice sale

If you're a PlayStation owner, then I am pleased to inform you that the critics have chosen once again! The Critics' Choice sale has returned and that means major discounts on some of the best games of the past few years, as well as some big-time first-party titles. That includes Returnal, Demon's Souls, and the Death Stranding Director's Cut. You can also find discounts on a few newer titles like Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction and Solar Ash.
Over at Xbox, Anime Month titles have rotated and you can now grab games like Tales of Arise and Scarlet Nexus. If you'd rather hit the road, then you can check out the Start Your Engines sale for your favorite racer.
One thing both console storefronts have in common is that Cyberpunk 2077 is half-off and, would you look at that, it's actually good now! So if you've been waiting patiently for CD Projekt RED's latest to be in a playable state on console, it looks like the wait is finally over.
Lastly, Nintendo has a handful of major titles on sale. The Kingdom Hearts trilogy is on sale, though buyer beware on these Cloud Versions. Make sure you have a strong internet connection. You can still pick up Life is Strange: True Colors and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (also a Cloud Version), as well as Cuphead and the best of Activision Blizzard.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Broken Sword 5: The Serpent's Curse - FREE!
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - FREE!
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $34.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate Digital Deluxe Edition - $26.99 (40% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Anime Month
- Tales of Arise [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles - $41.99 (30% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe Edition - $37.49 (25% off)
- CODE VEIN Deluxe Edition - $15.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $19.79 (67% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Anime Month Sale.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Ascent [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $26.79 (33% off)
- I Am Fish - $9.99 (50% off)
- Carrion - $11.99 (40% off)
- Narita Boy - $12.49 (50% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $12.49 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
- Start Your Engines Sale
- F1 2021 [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $15.99 (60% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill - $10.99 (45% off)
- RiMS Racing [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Crew 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- 2K Publisher Sale
- Borderlands 3 [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mafia: Trilogy - $29.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure - $4.99 (50% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $14.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox 2K Publisher Sale
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- NBA 2K22 [PS5/PS4] - $26.39 (67% off)
- Various DLCs and add-ons are on sale all weekend! Find the full list of deals in the PlayStation Add-On Sale.
- Weekend Offer
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $47.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mythology Pack (Valhalla + Odyssey + Origins) [PS5/PS4] - $47.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (65% off)
- Hot Wheels Ultimate Stunt Edition [PS5] - $59.39 (34% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Quake [PS5/PS4] - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Weekend Offer.
- Critics' Choice Sale
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $47.99 (40% off)
- Returnal [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [PS5] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2 Legacy Collection [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $22.49 (25% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Solar Ash [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $59.99 (40% off)
- Chivalry 2 [PS5/PS4] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- FIFA 22 [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- NHL 22 [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One [PS5] - $33.74 (25% off)
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $44.99 (25% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [PS5] - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood [PS5/PS4] - $16.49 (67% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Outriders [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate Digital Deluxe Edition - $26.99 (40% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $34.99 (30% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- The Forgotten City [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Twelve Minutes [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Planet of the Discounts Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Last of Us Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Ultimate Edition - $19.54 (77% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Metro Exodus [PS5/PS4] - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Last Campfire - $5.99 (60% off)
- MediEvil - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Super Star Wars - $4.99 (50% off)
- Wreckfest [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (55% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Planet Coaster [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon's Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- UFC 4 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Kingdom Hearts III + Re:Mind DLC Cloud Version - $39.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version - $39.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version - $31.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Cloud Version - $38.99 (35% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $44.99 (25% off)
- Among Us - $3.50 (30% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Wild at Heart - $19.99 (20% off)
- Activision Blizzard Winter Savings
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $38.99 (35% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Blizzard 30-Year Celebration Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Nitros Oxide Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $29.99 (25% off)
- Crash Bandicoot Quadrilogy Bundle - $41.99 (40% off)
- Crash Bandicoot Crashiversary Bundle - $59.99 (40% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $21.99 (45% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Hades - $16.24 (35% off)
- Cyber Shadow - $13.99 (30% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $26.79 (33% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Knockout City - $8.99 (55% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $32.49 (35% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- Cozy Grove - $11.19 (25% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $34.99 (30% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $14.79 (63% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Monopoly + Monopoly Madness - $29.99 (40% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $20.09 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (84% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set - $35.99 (40% off)
- Alien: Isolation - $17.49 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
- RAD - $4.99 (75% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $7.49 (75% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected - $13.99 (65% off)
- Moving Out - $6.24 (75% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tropico 6 Nintendo Switch Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $6.74 (70% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $15.99 (60% off)
- Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Jenny LeClue Detectivu - $2.99 (88% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
