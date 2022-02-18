Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 18: PlayStation Critics' Choice sale

If you're a PlayStation owner, then I am pleased to inform you that the critics have chosen once again! The Critics' Choice sale has returned and that means major discounts on some of the best games of the past few years, as well as some big-time first-party titles. That includes Returnal, Demon's Souls, and the Death Stranding Director's Cut. You can also find discounts on a few newer titles like Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction and Solar Ash.

Over at Xbox, Anime Month titles have rotated and you can now grab games like Tales of Arise and Scarlet Nexus. If you'd rather hit the road, then you can check out the Start Your Engines sale for your favorite racer.

One thing both console storefronts have in common is that Cyberpunk 2077 is half-off and, would you look at that, it's actually good now! So if you've been waiting patiently for CD Projekt RED's latest to be in a playable state on console, it looks like the wait is finally over.

Lastly, Nintendo has a handful of major titles on sale. The Kingdom Hearts trilogy is on sale, though buyer beware on these Cloud Versions. Make sure you have a strong internet connection. You can still pick up Life is Strange: True Colors and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (also a Cloud Version), as well as Cuphead and the best of Activision Blizzard.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.