Dragon Age 4 could appear in late 2023 An unofficial update has suggested that Electronic Arts and BioWare are coming along nicely with Dragon Age 4's development.

BioWare doesn’t quite feel like the RPG developer it used to be, but that isn’t stopping the studio from going all out to put Dragon Age 4 together. The next major step in BioWare and EA’s beloved fantasy fiction franchise, Dragon Age 4 promises to be another grand adventure when it arrives. The big question right now is… when will it arrive? Well, maybe sooner than we think, according to sources close to the project.

Giant Bomb had a video from Jeff Grubb go up recently that speaks briefly, but unofficially to what’s going on with Dragon Age 4. According to Grubb, sources close to the project have said that Electronic Arts is pleased with the progress on the game’s development so far.

“Overall, when they look at where they’re supposed to be at [in the development cycle], they are hitting their milestones and where they’re supposed to be, and the game is on schedule,” Grubb said, even going on to speculate a window in which the game may appear. “It is still at least 18 months out from today, so not early 2023, maybe late 2023, maybe. That seems to be the earliest you can begin to expect it.”

Late 2023 might seem a bit optimistic. So far, Dragon Age 4 has seen little more than a cinematic teaser trailer that showed little more than some art and the logo for the game. Since it first appeared at The Game Awards 2018, we’ve heard little more on the matter. Nonetheless, if Grubb is correct, it would seem that the game is at least having a good development cycle so far and we could at least see more of it in the coming year.

It’s still a bit early to guess at anything going on Dragon Age 4, but hopefully we’ll see an expanded reveal and even some gameplay soon. Hopefully the speculation so far is current and maybe the game will make an appearance in 2023. Either way, stay tuned here at Shacknews as we await further concrete details.