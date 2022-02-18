Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 18: First Rainbow Six Extraction discount

There have been some amazing new releases already in 2022 so far. Among them has been the PvE alien-busting romp from Ubisoft, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction. At a mildly lower $40 entry point, it's not bad. But, it's even better when it's on sale! With Ubisoft revealing the latest batch of new content for the game, the time has come for its first big sale. If you're on the Ubisoft Store or the Epic Games Store, you can grab it for a cool $30 right now.

Elsewhere, there are a handful of free weekends happening over on Steam. Right now, you can jump on FIFA 22, Golf With Your Friends, and Descenders without plunking down a dime. You can also check out their Friendship Games Week promotion, which features deals on games you can play with your friends. That includes Samurai Gunn 2, which is an awesome game that's currently on Steam Early Access that may or may not increase in price once it goes 1.0.

Plus, jump on Blizzard for sales on Call of Duty: Vanguard and World of Warcraft, go to GameBillet for a launch discount on Total War 3: Warhammer, visit the Humble Store to get Lost in Space (that's the name of the sale, it's not me referencing the old TV show), and find dozens of deals over on GOG.com. Finally, if you're a fan of Apex Legends, Respawn has something nice for you! Log in now to get Wattson for free!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.

Epic Games Store

Subscribe to Epic Game Store emails to claim your coupon, which is good for $10 off a purchase of $14.99 or more. Offer ends February 27.

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of February, select from the following games: Gedonia, Supraland, Skeletal Avenger, Filament, Barotrauma [Steam Early Access], Team 17 Platformer Bundle, Super Indie Karts Ultra Karting, Fury of Dracula, Cardaclysm, Iratus: Lord of the Dead, The Coma Double Pack, Neighbours Back from Hell, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, Killer is Dead: Nightmare Edition, Sigma Theory Deluxe Edition, and Werewolf: The Apocalypse Heart of the Forest. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Borderlands 3 (w/Director's Cut), Black Book, Per Aspera, Just Die Already, Before We Leave, Paradise Lost, Everhood, and Calico. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 or more for Tower Tag and the Tower Tag soundtrack. Pay more than the average $6.66 to get Blaston and Synth Riders. Pay $12 or more to also receive Red Matter, Trover Saves the Universe, Panoptic, and Cook-Out. These activate on Steam and some require a VR device.

Or pay $1 or more for Shakedown: Hawaii. Pay more than the average $12.12 to get What the Golf? an The Last Campfire. Pay $15 or more to also receive SCARF, Mortal Shell, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, and Saints Row: The Third Remastered. These activate on the Epic Games Store.

Origin

Log into Apex Legends from now until February 22 to unlock Wattson for free and also receive three thematic packs!

FIFA 22 - $19.79 (67% off)

Ubisoft Store

Steam

