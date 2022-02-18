Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 18: First Rainbow Six Extraction discount

There have been some amazing new releases already in 2022 so far. Among them has been the PvE alien-busting romp from Ubisoft, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction. At a mildly lower $40 entry point, it's not bad. But, it's even better when it's on sale! With Ubisoft revealing the latest batch of new content for the game, the time has come for its first big sale. If you're on the Ubisoft Store or the Epic Games Store, you can grab it for a cool $30 right now.
Elsewhere, there are a handful of free weekends happening over on Steam. Right now, you can jump on FIFA 22, Golf With Your Friends, and Descenders without plunking down a dime. You can also check out their Friendship Games Week promotion, which features deals on games you can play with your friends. That includes Samurai Gunn 2, which is an awesome game that's currently on Steam Early Access that may or may not increase in price once it goes 1.0.
Plus, jump on Blizzard for sales on Call of Duty: Vanguard and World of Warcraft, go to GameBillet for a launch discount on Total War 3: Warhammer, visit the Humble Store to get Lost in Space (that's the name of the sale, it's not me referencing the old TV show), and find dozens of deals over on GOG.com. Finally, if you're a fan of Apex Legends, Respawn has something nice for you! Log in now to get Wattson for free!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - $38.99 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Ultimate Edition - $79.99 (20% off)
- World of Warcraft: Shadowlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
Subscribe to Epic Game Store emails to claim your coupon, which is good for $10 off a purchase of $14.99 or more. Offer ends February 27.
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons - FREE until 2/24
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $29.99 (25% off)
- Riders Republic - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $34.99 (30% off)
- Tunche - $12.99 (35% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $22.49 (25% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $7.19 (40% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of February, select from the following games: Gedonia, Supraland, Skeletal Avenger, Filament, Barotrauma [Steam Early Access], Team 17 Platformer Bundle, Super Indie Karts Ultra Karting, Fury of Dracula, Cardaclysm, Iratus: Lord of the Dead, The Coma Double Pack, Neighbours Back from Hell, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, Killer is Dead: Nightmare Edition, Sigma Theory Deluxe Edition, and Werewolf: The Apocalypse Heart of the Forest. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Outriders [Steam] - $17.39 (71% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $12.79 (68% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $13.29 (81% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.19 (86% off)
Gamebillet
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.04 (22% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $39.90 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $46.78 (22% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $31.98 (20% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $34.95 (42% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [Ubisoft] - $12.89 (79% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $6.87 (66% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $29.98 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $22.99 (54% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Epic] - $25.18 (37% off)
- Maneater [Steam] - $26.95 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Steam] - $29.98 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $24.49 (59% off)
Gamersgate
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $47.93 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $27.29 (55% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] - $18.01 (70% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Ubisoft] - $21.83 (64% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.27 (64% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $7.79 (61% off)
GamesPlanet
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One [Steam] - $32.99 (27% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $15.99 (36% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope [Steam] - $11.00 (63% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn [Ubisoft] - $9.78 (76% off)
- Narita Boy [Steam] - $11.00 (56% off)
- Space Hulk Tactics [Steam] - $4.50 (70% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $15.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $13.19 (67% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate Sponsored Bundle - $38.06 (55% off)
- XCOM Chimera Squad - $6.99 (65% off)
- XCOM 2 - $3.59 (94% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $15.99 (60% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $16.65 (66% off)
- F.E.A.R. Platinum - $1.49 (85% off)
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn - $3.74 (75% off)
- Diablo + Helfire - $7.99 (20% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.34 (84% off)
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $1.97 (67% off)
- Unreal Tournament GOTY Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
- More from the GOG.com We Love Games Sale.
Green Man Gaming
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $15.59 (48% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Ubisoft] - $20.64 (66% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $13.50 (77% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $16.46 (89% off)
- Mafia: Trilogy [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.20 (83% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition [Steam] - $3.00 (85% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Borderlands 3 (w/Director's Cut), Black Book, Per Aspera, Just Die Already, Before We Leave, Paradise Lost, Everhood, and Calico. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 or more for Tower Tag and the Tower Tag soundtrack. Pay more than the average $6.66 to get Blaston and Synth Riders. Pay $12 or more to also receive Red Matter, Trover Saves the Universe, Panoptic, and Cook-Out. These activate on Steam and some require a VR device.
Or pay $1 or more for Shakedown: Hawaii. Pay more than the average $12.12 to get What the Golf? an The Last Campfire. Pay $15 or more to also receive SCARF, Mortal Shell, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, and Saints Row: The Third Remastered. These activate on the Epic Games Store.
- Lost in Space Sale
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $19.97 (33% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Godfall [Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam/Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Astroneer [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Lost in Space Sale.
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $13.49 (70% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
Origin
- Log into Apex Legends from now until February 22 to unlock Wattson for free and also receive three thematic packs!
- FIFA 22 - $19.79 (67% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $19.80 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - $10.00 (80% off)
- Ubisoft Virtual Currency is on sale all week!
Steam
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 22 - $19.79 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 2/21 @ 10AM PT)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.94 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 2/21 @ 10AM PT)
- Descenders - $9.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 2/21 @ 10AM PT)
- Friendship Games Week
- Samurai Gunn 2 [Steam Early Access] - $9.89 (34% off)
- Wingspan - $11.99 (40% off)
- Cook, Serve, Delicious 3 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 (80% off)
- Broforce - $2.99 (80% off)
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Friendship Games Week.
- NBA 2K22 - $19.79 (67% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $29.99 (25% off)
- World War Z: Aftermath - $24.79 (38% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $19.98 (33% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Death's Gambit: Afterlife - $7.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.79 (63% off)
- Final Fantasy 5 - $14.39 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy 4 - $14.39 (20% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 18: First Rainbow Six Extraction discount