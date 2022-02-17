Horizon Forbidden West strategy guide

Horizon Forbidden West is an open world game from developer Guerrilla Games and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment. It was released on PS4 and PS5 on February 18, 2022. The following strategy guide will act as a hub to navigate through all of Shacknews’ coverage of Horizon Forbidden West. This will include our review, features, and guide content. It will be updated often to ensure that content is current and useful as you play through the game.

Horizon Forbidden West guides

Below you'll find a table of contents with links to each of our Horizon Forbidden West guides. This will be split into sections for "how to" content, general information, and even collectibles. Click the link in the left column to visit the guide of your choice.

Horizon Forbidden West review

If you’d like to know my thoughts after more than 70 hours on the path with Aloy, you can do so by reading my Horizon Forbidden West review. I played the game on a PS5 with a 55” 4K display, spending most of my time in Performance mode. Even if you’ve already purchased the game, I’d love to hear your thoughts on my review. Check it out and leave a comment. If you’d rather watch a YouTube video instead of reading, it’s embedded just above.