Voice actor and cast list - Horizon Forbidden West
Here's the full cast of voice actors in Horizon Forbidden West.
Horizon Forbidden West is the next chapter in the story of Aloy and her journey through a dangerous land. The game is incredibly cinematic, with fully voiced characters that appear throughout the story. If you’re wondering who’s behind the various voices that you’re hearing, we’ve got the full voice actor cast list for Horizon Forbidden West.
Voice actor and cast list - Horizon Forbidden West
These are all of the actors confirmed to appear in Horizon Forbidden West, as well as their respective roles. With the game being a sequel, the cast features a blend of new and familiar faces.
Aloy - Ashly Burch
Ashly Burch reprises her role as Aloy, the protagonist in Horizon Forbidden West. Burch’s other works include Borderlands, Valorant, and Mythic Quest.
Tilda - Carrie-Anne Moss
Carrie-Anne Moss is one of several established live-action actors that are lending their voice to Horizon Forbidden West, playing the new character Tilda. Her credits include The Matrix, and Mass Effect 2.
Regalla - Angela Bassett
Another well-known actor that Horizon Forbidden West players will recognize is Angela Bassett in the role of Regalla. Angela Bassett has appeared in films such as Black Panther and Soul. She made her gaming debut in Rainbow Six: Siege.
Sylens - Lance Reddick
Lance Reddick reprises his role as Sylens in Horizon Forbidden West. He’s had a prolific acting career across film, television, and video games. Gamers will recognize him as Commander Zavala (Destiny 2) or Martin Hatch (Quantum Break).
Erend - John Hopkins
Erend is another returning character in Horizon Forbidden West and will once again be voiced by John Hopkins. Hopkins gaming credits include The Division 2, Hitman 3, and Dragon Quest 11.
Varl - John Macmillan
Varl is a returning character in Horizon Forbidden West that will once again be played by John Macmillan. In addition to the first game, Macmillan has appeared in titles like Amnesia: Rebirth and Overkill’s The Walking Dead.
Kotallo - Noshir Dalal
Kotallo is a new character that players will meet in Horizon Forbidden West. His voice actor Noshir Dalal also had roles in Halo Infinite and Deathloop.
Alva - Alison Jaye
Alva is a mysterious tribe member that will be encountered in Horizon Forbidden West. She’s played by Alison Jaye, who previously appeared in an Apex Legends cinematic, in addition to some live-action work.
Beyond the faces you’ll frequently see, there are a plethora of other characters and respective voice actors that appear in Horizon Forbidden West:
- Dekka - Kathleen Garrett
- Yarra - Natalia Castellanos
- GAIA - Lesley Ewen
- Brewmaster - Peter Brooke
- Blameless Marad - William Houston
- Elias Toufexis - Various voices
- Jennifer Armour - Various Voices
- Derek Siow
- Sam Fink
- Craig McDonald-Kelly
- Jose Palma
That’s the full voice cast for Horizon Forbidden West. If you’re playing through the game and could use a hand, our dedicated topic page is filled with helpful guides.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Voice actor and cast list - Horizon Forbidden West