Voice actor and cast list - Horizon Forbidden West Here's the full cast of voice actors in Horizon Forbidden West.

Horizon Forbidden West is the next chapter in the story of Aloy and her journey through a dangerous land. The game is incredibly cinematic, with fully voiced characters that appear throughout the story. If you’re wondering who’s behind the various voices that you’re hearing, we’ve got the full voice actor cast list for Horizon Forbidden West.

These are all of the actors confirmed to appear in Horizon Forbidden West, as well as their respective roles. With the game being a sequel, the cast features a blend of new and familiar faces.

Aloy - Ashly Burch

Ashly Burch once again plays Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West.

Ashly Burch reprises her role as Aloy, the protagonist in Horizon Forbidden West. Burch’s other works include Borderlands, Valorant, and Mythic Quest.

Tilda - Carrie-Anne Moss

New character Tilda is played by Carrie-Anne Moss.

Carrie-Anne Moss is one of several established live-action actors that are lending their voice to Horizon Forbidden West, playing the new character Tilda. Her credits include The Matrix, and Mass Effect 2.

Regalla - Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett plays Regalla in Horizon Forbidden West.

Another well-known actor that Horizon Forbidden West players will recognize is Angela Bassett in the role of Regalla. Angela Bassett has appeared in films such as Black Panther and Soul. She made her gaming debut in Rainbow Six: Siege.

Sylens - Lance Reddick

Sylens returns and is once again played by Lance Reddick in Horizon Forbidden West.

Lance Reddick reprises his role as Sylens in Horizon Forbidden West. He’s had a prolific acting career across film, television, and video games. Gamers will recognize him as Commander Zavala (Destiny 2) or Martin Hatch (Quantum Break).

Erend - John Hopkins

John Hopkins lends his voice to the role of Erend.

Erend is another returning character in Horizon Forbidden West and will once again be voiced by John Hopkins. Hopkins gaming credits include The Division 2, Hitman 3, and Dragon Quest 11.

Varl - John Macmillan

John Macmillan reprises his role as Varl in Horizon Forbidden West.

Varl is a returning character in Horizon Forbidden West that will once again be played by John Macmillan. In addition to the first game, Macmillan has appeared in titles like Amnesia: Rebirth and Overkill’s The Walking Dead.

Kotallo - Noshir Dalal

Kotallo is a new character that players will meet in Horizon Forbidden West. His voice actor Noshir Dalal also had roles in Halo Infinite and Deathloop.

Alva - Alison Jaye

Alva is a new character in Horizon Forbidden West and is played by Alison Jaye.

Alva is a mysterious tribe member that will be encountered in Horizon Forbidden West. She’s played by Alison Jaye, who previously appeared in an Apex Legends cinematic, in addition to some live-action work.

Beyond the faces you’ll frequently see, there are a plethora of other characters and respective voice actors that appear in Horizon Forbidden West:

Dekka - Kathleen Garrett

Yarra - Natalia Castellanos

GAIA - Lesley Ewen

Brewmaster - Peter Brooke

Blameless Marad - William Houston

Elias Toufexis - Various voices

Jennifer Armour - Various Voices

Derek Siow

Sam Fink

Craig McDonald-Kelly

Jose Palma

That’s the full voice cast for Horizon Forbidden West. If you’re playing through the game and could use a hand, our dedicated topic page is filled with helpful guides.