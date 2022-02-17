Controller button layout and customization - Horizon Forbidden West If you're looking for the full controls or want to map buttons in Horizon Forbidden West, this guide has you covered.

Horizon Forbidden West has straightforward controls once you get the hang of them, but the game does feature some alternate schemes when you get into the flying and riding portion of play. Thankfully, Guerrilla Games has included the ability to map buttons to your unique needs and preferences, which will hopefully alleviate any troubles.

Controller button layout

Below you’ll find a complete list of the Horizon Forbidden West control scheme on default settings. This includes categories such as Main, Aiming, Swimming, Mount, and Flying. Each of these configurations can be swapped to alternate presets or customized fully to your preferences.

Main

Main Action Button Input Aim L2 Weapon Wheel L1 Heal/Fill Pouch D-Pad Up Select Tool/Weapon D-Pad Left Select Tool/Weapon D-Pad Right Use Too/Weapon, Open Hunter Kit (Hold) D-Pad Down Sprint Toggle L3 Focus Tag/Pry/Heavy Melee R2 Valor Surge (with L1)/Light Melee R1 Focus Tag Part/Use Triangle Dodge/Shieldwing Deactivation Circle Shieldwing Activation/Quick Swap Target Square Jump/Grapple X Activate Focus R3 Open Menu/Show HUD (Swipe Up) Touchpad Pause Game Options

Aiming

Aiming Action Button Input Aim L2 Weapon Wheel L1 N/A D-Pad Up N/A D-Pad Left N/A D-Pad Right N/A D-Pad Down N/A L3 Primary Fire R2 Weapon Technique R1 Equip Pullcaster Triangle N/A Circle N/A Square N/A X Concentration R3 Open Menu/Show HUD (Swipe Up) Touchpad Pause Game Options

Swimming

Swimming Action Button Input N/A L2 N/A L1 N/A D-Pad Up N/A D-Pad Left N/A D-Pad Right N/A D-Pad Down N/A L3 N/A R2 N/A R1 N/A Triangle N/A Circle Swim Down Square Swim Up X N/A R3 Open Menu/Show HUD (Swipe Up) Touchpad Pause Game Options

Mount

Mount Action Button Input N/A L2 N/A L1 N/A D-Pad Up N/A D-Pad Left N/A D-Pad Right N/A D-Pad Down Aim Behind (Race Only) L3 Rider Recovery (Race)/Mount Heavy Melee R2 Mount Light Melee R1 N/A Triangle Mount Brake Circle Rider Duck (Race)/Mount/Dismount Square Mount Speed Up/Rider Recover (Race) X N/A R3 Open Menu/Show HUD (Swipe Up) Touchpad Pause Game Options

Flying

Flying Action Button Input N/A L2 N/A L1 N/A D-Pad Up N/A D-Pad Left N/A D-Pad Right N/A D-Pad Down N/A L3 Hover Descend R2 Hover Ascend R1 Grab & Drop Energy Cell/Barrel Roll Triangle Slow Down Circle N/A Square Speed Up X N/A R3 Open Menu/Show HUD (Swipe Up) Touchpad Pause Game Options

How to map buttons

To customize DualSense controller buttons in Horizon Forbidden West you’ll need to do the following.

Press Options/Pause on the controller

Choose Settings

Choose Controls

Select Button Layout & Customization

Set Full Controller Preset to Custom

Press Square to Edit Preset

From here, you’ll be able to map each individual button on the DualShock 4 or DualSense controller to suit your specific needs and preferences. This includes the five categories mentioned earlier, so if you need to adjust an input while flying, that can be done without changing the input of something while you’re swimming or riding a mount. If you make any mistakes or change something you didn’t intend to, you can press Triangle to Reset the buttons back to their default layout.

Now that you know the controller inputs and how to map buttons, be sure to visit our Horizon Forbidden West strategy guide. We have loads of content that will help you navigate the deep waters and soar effortlessly through the sky.