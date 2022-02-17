Controller button layout and customization - Horizon Forbidden West
If you're looking for the full controls or want to map buttons in Horizon Forbidden West, this guide has you covered.
Horizon Forbidden West has straightforward controls once you get the hang of them, but the game does feature some alternate schemes when you get into the flying and riding portion of play. Thankfully, Guerrilla Games has included the ability to map buttons to your unique needs and preferences, which will hopefully alleviate any troubles.
Controller button layout
Below you’ll find a complete list of the Horizon Forbidden West control scheme on default settings. This includes categories such as Main, Aiming, Swimming, Mount, and Flying. Each of these configurations can be swapped to alternate presets or customized fully to your preferences.
Main
|Main
|Action
|Button Input
|Aim
|L2
|Weapon Wheel
|L1
|Heal/Fill Pouch
|D-Pad Up
|Select Tool/Weapon
|D-Pad Left
|Select Tool/Weapon
|D-Pad Right
|Use Too/Weapon, Open Hunter Kit (Hold)
|D-Pad Down
|Sprint Toggle
|L3
|Focus Tag/Pry/Heavy Melee
|R2
|Valor Surge (with L1)/Light Melee
|R1
|Focus Tag Part/Use
|Triangle
|Dodge/Shieldwing Deactivation
|Circle
|Shieldwing Activation/Quick Swap Target
|Square
|Jump/Grapple
|X
|Activate Focus
|R3
|Open Menu/Show HUD (Swipe Up)
|Touchpad
|Pause Game
|Options
Aiming
|Aiming
|Action
|Button Input
|Aim
|L2
|Weapon Wheel
|L1
|N/A
|D-Pad Up
|N/A
|D-Pad Left
|N/A
|D-Pad Right
|N/A
|D-Pad Down
|N/A
|L3
|Primary Fire
|R2
|Weapon Technique
|R1
|Equip Pullcaster
|Triangle
|N/A
|Circle
|N/A
|Square
|N/A
|X
|Concentration
|R3
|Open Menu/Show HUD (Swipe Up)
|Touchpad
|Pause Game
|Options
Swimming
|Swimming
|Action
|Button Input
|N/A
|L2
|N/A
|L1
|N/A
|D-Pad Up
|N/A
|D-Pad Left
|N/A
|D-Pad Right
|N/A
|D-Pad Down
|N/A
|L3
|N/A
|R2
|N/A
|R1
|N/A
|Triangle
|N/A
|Circle
|Swim Down
|Square
|Swim Up
|X
|N/A
|R3
|Open Menu/Show HUD (Swipe Up)
|Touchpad
|Pause Game
|Options
Mount
|Mount
|Action
|Button Input
|N/A
|L2
|N/A
|L1
|N/A
|D-Pad Up
|N/A
|D-Pad Left
|N/A
|D-Pad Right
|N/A
|D-Pad Down
|Aim Behind (Race Only)
|L3
|Rider Recovery (Race)/Mount Heavy Melee
|R2
|Mount Light Melee
|R1
|N/A
|Triangle
|Mount Brake
|Circle
|Rider Duck (Race)/Mount/Dismount
|Square
|Mount Speed Up/Rider Recover (Race)
|X
|N/A
|R3
|Open Menu/Show HUD (Swipe Up)
|Touchpad
|Pause Game
|Options
Flying
|Flying
|Action
|Button Input
|N/A
|L2
|N/A
|L1
|N/A
|D-Pad Up
|N/A
|D-Pad Left
|N/A
|D-Pad Right
|N/A
|D-Pad Down
|N/A
|L3
|Hover Descend
|R2
|Hover Ascend
|R1
|Grab & Drop Energy Cell/Barrel Roll
|Triangle
|Slow Down
|Circle
|N/A
|Square
|Speed Up
|X
|N/A
|R3
|Open Menu/Show HUD (Swipe Up)
|Touchpad
|Pause Game
|Options
How to map buttons
- To customize DualSense controller buttons in Horizon Forbidden West you’ll need to do the following.
- Press Options/Pause on the controller
- Choose Settings
- Choose Controls
- Select Button Layout & Customization
- Set Full Controller Preset to Custom
- Press Square to Edit Preset
From here, you’ll be able to map each individual button on the DualShock 4 or DualSense controller to suit your specific needs and preferences. This includes the five categories mentioned earlier, so if you need to adjust an input while flying, that can be done without changing the input of something while you’re swimming or riding a mount. If you make any mistakes or change something you didn’t intend to, you can press Triangle to Reset the buttons back to their default layout.
Now that you know the controller inputs and how to map buttons, be sure to visit our Horizon Forbidden West strategy guide. We have loads of content that will help you navigate the deep waters and soar effortlessly through the sky.
