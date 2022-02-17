New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Controller button layout and customization - Horizon Forbidden West

If you're looking for the full controls or want to map buttons in Horizon Forbidden West, this guide has you covered.
Bill Lavoy
1

Horizon Forbidden West has straightforward controls once you get the hang of them, but the game does feature some alternate schemes when you get into the flying and riding portion of play. Thankfully, Guerrilla Games has included the ability to map buttons to your unique needs and preferences, which will hopefully alleviate any troubles.

Controller button layout

Below you’ll find a complete list of the Horizon Forbidden West control scheme on default settings. This includes categories such as Main, Aiming, Swimming, Mount, and Flying. Each of these configurations can be swapped to alternate presets or customized fully to your preferences.

Main

Action Button Input
Aim L2
Weapon Wheel L1
Heal/Fill Pouch D-Pad Up
Select Tool/Weapon D-Pad Left
Select Tool/Weapon D-Pad Right
Use Too/Weapon, Open Hunter Kit (Hold) D-Pad Down
Sprint Toggle L3
Focus Tag/Pry/Heavy Melee R2
Valor Surge (with L1)/Light Melee R1
Focus Tag Part/Use Triangle
Dodge/Shieldwing Deactivation Circle
Shieldwing Activation/Quick Swap Target Square
Jump/Grapple X
Activate Focus R3
Open Menu/Show HUD (Swipe Up) Touchpad
Pause Game Options

Aiming

Action Button Input
Aim L2
Weapon Wheel L1
N/A D-Pad Up
N/A D-Pad Left
N/A D-Pad Right
N/A D-Pad Down
N/A L3
Primary Fire R2
Weapon Technique R1
Equip Pullcaster Triangle
N/A Circle
N/A Square
N/A X
Concentration R3
Open Menu/Show HUD (Swipe Up) Touchpad
Pause Game Options

Swimming

Action Button Input
N/A L2
N/A L1
N/A D-Pad Up
N/A D-Pad Left
N/A D-Pad Right
N/A D-Pad Down
N/A L3
N/A R2
N/A R1
N/A Triangle
N/A Circle
Swim Down Square
Swim Up X
N/A R3
Open Menu/Show HUD (Swipe Up) Touchpad
Pause Game Options

Mount

Action Button Input
N/A L2
N/A L1
N/A D-Pad Up
N/A D-Pad Left
N/A D-Pad Right
N/A D-Pad Down
Aim Behind (Race Only) L3
Rider Recovery (Race)/Mount Heavy Melee R2
Mount Light Melee R1
N/A Triangle
Mount Brake Circle
Rider Duck (Race)/Mount/Dismount Square
Mount Speed Up/Rider Recover (Race) X
N/A R3
Open Menu/Show HUD (Swipe Up) Touchpad
Pause Game Options

Flying

Action Button Input
N/A L2
N/A L1
N/A D-Pad Up
N/A D-Pad Left
N/A D-Pad Right
N/A D-Pad Down
N/A L3
Hover Descend R2
Hover Ascend R1
Grab & Drop Energy Cell/Barrel Roll Triangle
Slow Down Circle
N/A Square
Speed Up X
N/A R3
Open Menu/Show HUD (Swipe Up) Touchpad
Pause Game Options

How to map buttons

  • To customize DualSense controller buttons in Horizon Forbidden West you’ll need to do the following.
  • Press Options/Pause on the controller
  • Choose Settings
  • Choose Controls
  • Select Button Layout & Customization
  • Set Full Controller Preset to Custom
  • Press Square to Edit Preset

From here, you’ll be able to map each individual button on the DualShock 4 or DualSense controller to suit your specific needs and preferences. This includes the five categories mentioned earlier, so if you need to adjust an input while flying, that can be done without changing the input of something while you’re swimming or riding a mount. If you make any mistakes or change something you didn’t intend to, you can press Triangle to Reset the buttons back to their default layout.

Now that you know the controller inputs and how to map buttons, be sure to visit our Horizon Forbidden West strategy guide. We have loads of content that will help you navigate the deep waters and soar effortlessly through the sky.

Co-EIC
Co-EIC

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

