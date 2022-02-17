How to save your game - Horizon Forbidden West There are a couple of different ways you can save your progress in Horizon Forbidden West.

Horizon Forbidden West is out now and in the hands of eager gamers around the globe. It’s a massive world created by Guerrilla Games, and players will take note early that the menus don’t offer a way to save progress. This can be a bit confusing at first, so today I’m going to show you how the save system works, and how you can manually save your game in Horizon Forbidden West.

How to save your game

To manually save your game in Horizon Forbidden West, Aloy must approach a Campfire and press the Square button. This will allow you to either create a new save file or overwrite one you’ve already created. You can also press the Triangle button near a Campfire to initiate a quick save. A quick save will not show up in your list of manual saves but will show up when you choose the Load Game option from the menus. Personally, I prefer an organized system of save files so I can reload to just before I start an important Cauldron or mission. It’s entirely your preference which you go for.

It should also be noted that Horizon Forbidden West does drop auto saves frequently. Any time something of importance happens in the game, you can be assured that an auto save was done in the background. This includes before boss fights, after cinematics during main quests, and just randomly as you play. There is no shortage of auto saves in Horizon Forbidden West, and I never hit a snag where I died and felt I lost any meaningful progress.

Now that you know how to save your game, don’t forget to check out our Horizon Forbidden West strategy guide. We’re working on a collection of content to help you along the path, including simple guides like this one, and more complex things like collectibles and boss fights.