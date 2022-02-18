How long to beat Horizon Forbidden West? Here's how long you can expect it to take to complete Horizon Forbidden West.

Open world games are getting bigger by the year, and Horizon Forbidden West is no exception. Guerrilla Games released Aloy’s latest adventure on the PS4 and PS5 on February 18, 2022, and players started diving in almost immediately. For some, though, time is a factor. Some people enjoy huge games that take dozens of hours, and other people need a more compact experience that fits their schedule. Here’s how long it’ll take to beat Horizon Forbidden West.

How long to beat Horizon Forbidden West?

Horizon Forbidden West will take between 40 and 50 hours to complete the main story. This does include some world exploration, side quests, and time for chasing components for upgrades and buying new gear. However, this estimate leaves quite a bit of content unfinished. I would put 40 hours on the low end of estimates.

For those that want to grab every collectible, explore every location, and complete every side quest, Horizon Forbidden West will come in north of 70 hours, and closer to 100 hours for folks that opt for stealth over straight-up combat. There is a lot of content to dig through in Horizon Forbidden West. The world is begging to be explored, and anyone who enjoys doing such things will be in for a treat that won’t end any time soon. My personal journey is sitting at just over 48 hours right now, and I’ve got loads of side content to tackle, and parts of the map that I’ve never visited.

