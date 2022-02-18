How to get the Shieldwing - Horizon Forbidden West The Shieldwing changes things up massively in Horizon Forbidden West.

Horizon Forbidden West offers a plethora of new tools for players to dig into when traversing the world or fighting machines. One such tool is the Shieldwing, a re-purposed shield that Aloy can deploy to gracefully glide from great heights to the safety of ground. If you’re wondering how to unlock it, here’s how you get the Shieldwing in Horizon Forbidden West.

How to get the Shieldwing

The Shieldwing is unlocked through main story progression in Horizon Forbidden West. You cannot miss acquiring this item, so if you are satisfied with that answer, you can move along and get back to your game. However, if you’re still curious about the exact timing and quest name, I’ll disclose down below. Now is your chance to leave if you don’t want to know more.

Players will unlock the Shieldwing during a Level 7 main quest called The Embassy. It’s the last quest in the opening section of the game, just before players are unleashed on the larger map. During that quest, players will fight Regalla’s champion. This champion is using an energy shield to block Aloy’s attacks. Once the champion is defeated, Aloy can secure the shield for herself, except it’s too damaged to act as an actual shield, so Aloy repurposes it as the Shieldwing.

Aloy’s first opportunity to use the Shieldwing is just outside of Barron Light, just off the cliff near where the battle took place. Run and jump off the cliff, then glide down to the salvage yard below to really begin Aloy’s journey. The Shieldwing is now yours, and you can deploy it at any time to avoid taking fall damage.

