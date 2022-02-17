How to fast travel - Horizon Forbidden West If you don't want to walk or take a Mount, fast travel is a quick way to get around in Horizon Forbidden West.

Horizon Forbidden West offers a massive world that can be overwhelming to travel on foot or even by Mount. Thankfully, Guerrilla Games includes a fast travel option for those that need to get around quickly. In this guide, I’ll explain both methods of fast travel so you can zip around to your heart’s content.

How to fast travel

Fast travel in Horizon Forbidden West is possible using a Fast Travel Pack in Aloy’s inventory to take her to a Campfire, or it can be done for free if you’re willing to travel from one Campfire to the next.

The first method requires that Aloy have a Fast Travel Pack in her inventory. If this is the case, players can fast travel from anywhere in the game, but their destination can only be a Campfire that they’ve previously unlocked. This will consume the Fast Travel Pack. Fast Travel Packs can be purchased from some in-game vendors for 25 Metal Shards by selecting the Tools section of their wares, assuming they sell them. I always like to keep a couple on me in case I’m caught out in the wild and don’t feel like running to the nearest Campfire.

The second method of fast travel involves Aloy traveling between two discovered Campfires. Approach a Campfire and press Circle to Fast Travel. This will activate the map, allowing you to choose a Campfire as your destination. You can only fast travel for free if it’s between two discovered Campfires.

It’s important to note that you cannot fast travel to any location other than a Campfire, even if you have a Fast Travel Pack. This should not be much of an issue, however, as there are Campfires strewn all over the place. Just make sure that when you find one, you run over and discover it to unlock a fast travel destination for future use.

Now that you know how fast travel works, be sure to visit our Horizon Forbidden West strategy guide.