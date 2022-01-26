Evening Reading - January 26, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

In today's episode, Simon tackles a rather large sudoku puzzle.

The world of drug trafficking

What a wild life to have lived. Absolutely no deal.

Looks like Dan's back for more Slow Mo Guys

The gents are trying to dive into a swimming cap. These two fellas have fun.

Return of the Obra Dinn is phenomenal

Sure, sex is cool, but have you ever ... pic.twitter.com/cvrdnDHqws — A.Z. Moderna (boosted) (@knitandlisten) December 30, 2021

Have you played it yet?

Disco Elysium but it's a point-and-click

Disco Elysium re-imagined as a low resolution point & click adventure game. pic.twitter.com/7ZKMR9Bo86 — Ben Chandler (@ben_304) January 20, 2022

I could totally see this working.

Mike Judge has the right idea

This NFT will be available soon for six trillion dollars. Each. Or you can buy all four for twenty trillion. They’re worth every penny. pic.twitter.com/AgVPL72OG9 — Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) November 8, 2021

NFTs are a blight.

Kids think they know so much

My kid sure is doing a lot of dinosplaining for someone who pronounces it belociraptor — meghan (@deloisivete) January 21, 2022

Make sure you drop some sick dinosaur knowledge to show them up.

Millennials no longer want houses, right?

"Why aren't millennials buying houses?" pic.twitter.com/AxEQv3ahuu — Read The Dispossessed by Ursula K. LeGuin (@JoshuaPotash) January 22, 2022

Oh, wait. They do.

Nice three-point turn

That's one way to do it. pic.twitter.com/gugRvBJmG6 — Jamie Gnuman197... (@JGnuman197) January 22, 2022

Why would you turn around right there?

