Evening Reading - January 26, 2022

- Pokemon Legends: Arceus review: When Pokemon ruled the Earth
- The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection swings with extra Hz
- Rollers of the Realm: Reunion is skill shooting the franchise into a new era
- Tesla Cybertruck delayed to 2023 release at the earliest
- Tesla (TSLA) ended Q4 2021 with 1.22 million vehicle projected annual run rate
- Tesla (TSLA) achieved 29.2% automotive margins without tax credits in Q4 2021
- Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2021 earnings results and conference call transcript
- Customers will have 3 days to buy their Steam Deck pre-orders once notified
- Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT series might have racist ties
- Crytek announces Crysis 4 is in development
Your daily dose of sudoku
In today's episode, Simon tackles a rather large sudoku puzzle.
The world of drug trafficking
What a wild life to have lived. Absolutely no deal.
Looks like Dan's back for more Slow Mo Guys
The gents are trying to dive into a swimming cap. These two fellas have fun.
Return of the Obra Dinn is phenomenal
Sure, sex is cool, but have you ever ... pic.twitter.com/cvrdnDHqws— A.Z. Moderna (boosted) (@knitandlisten) December 30, 2021
Have you played it yet?
Disco Elysium but it's a point-and-click
Disco Elysium re-imagined as a low resolution point & click adventure game. pic.twitter.com/7ZKMR9Bo86— Ben Chandler (@ben_304) January 20, 2022
I could totally see this working.
Mike Judge has the right idea
This NFT will be available soon for six trillion dollars. Each. Or you can buy all four for twenty trillion. They’re worth every penny. pic.twitter.com/AgVPL72OG9— Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) November 8, 2021
NFTs are a blight.
Kids think they know so much
My kid sure is doing a lot of dinosplaining for someone who pronounces it belociraptor— meghan (@deloisivete) January 21, 2022
Make sure you drop some sick dinosaur knowledge to show them up.
Millennials no longer want houses, right?
"Why aren't millennials buying houses?" pic.twitter.com/AxEQv3ahuu— Read The Dispossessed by Ursula K. LeGuin (@JoshuaPotash) January 22, 2022
Oh, wait. They do.
Nice three-point turn
That's one way to do it. pic.twitter.com/gugRvBJmG6— Jamie Gnuman197... (@JGnuman197) January 22, 2022
Why would you turn around right there?
