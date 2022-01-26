New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 26, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

In today's episode, Simon tackles a rather large sudoku puzzle.

The world of drug trafficking

What a wild life to have lived. Absolutely no deal.

Looks like Dan's back for more Slow Mo Guys

The gents are trying to dive into a swimming cap. These two fellas have fun.

Return of the Obra Dinn is phenomenal

Have you played it yet?

Disco Elysium but it's a point-and-click

I could totally see this working.

Mike Judge has the right idea

NFTs are a blight.

Kids think they know so much

Make sure you drop some sick dinosaur knowledge to show them up.

Millennials no longer want houses, right?

Oh, wait. They do.

Nice three-point turn

Why would you turn around right there?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Check out this photo of Rad. Now, go and check out Shackpets where you can see even more photos of Rad!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

