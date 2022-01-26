Customers will have 3 days to buy their Steam Deck pre-orders once notified You'd better keep an eye on your email if you pre-ordered a Steam Deck or it could be going to the next reservation in queue.

Valve's new Steam Deck handheld system is nearly here. After some delays and a staggered process of pre-orders, it looks like the first batch of devices is set to go out in February. More importantly, Valve will have a very particular method for pre-order customers to claim their Steam Deck. Keep an eye out for pre-order emails because once it arrives, you have three days to confirm purchase, or your Steam Deck reservation will go to the next customer in line.

Valve posted the details on Steam Deck shipment dates and how to confirm purchase of a reserved Steam Deck in a blog update on January 26, 2022. The first round of Steam Decks are set to launch on February 25 and will officially begin shipping on February 28. Customers who reserved Steam Decks will be notified via email when it’s their turn to confirm an order. From the time the email is sent, a customer will have 72 hours (three days) to complete their purchase and set up shipping. If the email goes unanswered in that time frame, the reservation will be dropped and the next customer in queue will be notified.

Valve’s Steam Deck has been a much-anticipated piece of technology. While it was supposed to launch at the end of 2021, supply chain issues and the COVID-19 pandemic slowed things down, delaying the first round of Steam Deck shipments back into 2022. Nonetheless, Valve has continued to impress with the specs of the device and even announced features like Dynamic Cloud Sync, which should make moving save data on Steam games between devices like the Steam Deck and a PC a much easier experience.

Most importantly, that means that if you pre-ordered the Steam Deck, you’d best keep an eye on your email inbox and especially junk email folders to make sure you don’t miss out. The first batch of reservation emails should be coming soon and will go out on a weekly basis after initial shipments. Stay tuned for further updates and information. Wondering when your turn is coming? You can check your pre-order status by logging in on the Steam Deck product page.