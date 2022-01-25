Valve's Dynamic Cloud Sync to allow easy save transfer between Steam Deck & PC Dynamic Cloud Sync is meant to make moving save data between devices a snap on games where the devs implement it.

Likely a major concern many players will run into if they jump into the Steam Deck is save transfer. What do you do if you want to move your game between the handheld and your PC? Well, it turns out Valve may have you covered with Dynamic Cloud Sync. It’s a feature that will be available to developers on Steam Cloud to allow players to easily transfer save data between the Steam Deck and other devices.

Valve announced Dynamic Cloud Sync for Steam Cloud in a Steam Developer blog post on January 24, 2022. If the feature is implemented in a game, then that game’s save data can be automatically uploaded to the cloud where it can be accessed by the player on any other Steam-enabled device. That theoretically means you’d be able to pick up where you left off in a game on your Steam Deck, PC, laptop, and other devices with Dynamic Cloud Save in play. That said, Valve also states it’s an optional feature - it will be up to a game developer to implement it.

Making use of the Steam Cloud, Dynamic Cloud Sync should allow for easy save data transfer between Steam-installed devices with games that use the feature.

Valve’s Dynamic Cloud Sync sounds like a no-brainer boon for any developer that plans to have its game on Steam Deck. As we prep for the first wave of Steam Deck launches, there will no doubt be many players that would like to pick up their games from where they left off on the new handheld. Likewise, it would be very convenient to be able to take your progress made on a play session on the Steam Deck and be able to transfer it back to PC play with ease.

With Dynamic Cloud Sync coming into play, the Steam Deck continues to be an ever more enticing piece of technology this year. Stay tuned for further updates as we get closer to the first release of Valve’s new handheld.