Valve Steam Deck price, preorder, tech specs, and release date Here's everything you need to know about Valve's Steam Deck, including how much it costs and when you can pre-order it.

Just when you thought all the big announcements for this summer had already passed, the folks at Valve had other plans. Those other plans being the Steam Deck, a brand new handheld capable of running the latest PC games on the go. While this type of product has been tried several times in the past, none have had the direct backing of a company like Valve and none have come loaded with such hardware.

For those who are intrigued by this new handheld, we have assembled a guide that covers the price, pre-order details, official specs, and release date of the Valve Steam Deck. It’s everything you need to know about the new portable in one spot.

Valve Steam Deck price, release date, and pre-order details

Valve’s Steam Deck handheld will be sold in three variants: a 64 GB model, 256 GB model, and 512 GB model. While the 64 GB model uses an embedded flash memory card for storage, the other two models make use of solid-state storage. Pricing starts at $399 USD ($499 CAD) for the 64 GB model, $529 USD ($659 CAD) for the 256 GB model, and $649 USD ($819 CAD) for the 512 GB model.

The Steam Deck is still currently in development but Valve expects to start shipping the first batches of hardware later this year. Customers who reserve their Steam Deck now can expect them to begin shipping in December 2021.

Pre-order reservations will be available for those who want to ensure they are among the first customers to get a Steam Deck. The first reservation window will open on July 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PDT / 7:00 a.m. EDT at the official Steam Deck website. Reservations will be limited to those who have made a purchase with their Steam accounts prior to June 2021. This limitation will extend for 48 hours and then reservations will be open to all buyers.

Valve Steam Deck tech specs

While Valve is preparing to release three different models of the Steam Deck handheld, most of the system specs are consistent across the lineup. The primary differences between the models are storage size, storage speed, and in the case of the 512GB model, you get an upgraded anti-glare screen coating.

Internal components

Processor

AMD APU



CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5 GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32)



GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6 GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32)



APU power: 4-15W

RAM

16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (5500 MT/s)

Storage

64 GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2 x1)



256 GB NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4)



512 GB high-speed NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4)



All models include high-speed microSD card slot

Gamepad controls

A B X Y buttons



D-pad



L & R analog triggers



L & R bumpers



View & Menu buttons



4 x assignable grip buttons

Thumbsticks

2 x full-size analog sticks with capacitive touch

Haptics

HD haptics

Trackpads

2 x 32.5mm square trackpads with haptic feedback



55% better latency compared to Steam Controller



Pressure-sensitivity for configurable click strength

Gyro

6-Axis IMU

Display

Resolution

1280 x 800px (16:10 aspect ratio)

Type

Optically bonded LCD for enhanced readability

Display size

7" diagonal

Brightness

400 nits typical

Refresh rate

60Hz

Touch enabled

Yes

Sensors

Ambient light sensor

Connectivity, Audio, and Expansion

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0 (support for controllers, accessories and audio)

Wi-Fi

Dual-band Wi-Fi radio, 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, 2 x 2 MIMO, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Stereo Audio

Embedded DSP for an immersive listening experience

Microphones

Dual microphone array

Headphone / mic jack

3.5mm stereo headphone / headset jack

Digital

Multichannel audio via DisplayPort over USB-C, standard USB-C, or Bluetooth 5.0

microSD

UHS-I supports SD, SDXC and SDHC

External connectivity for controllers & displays

USB-C with DisplayPort 1.4 Alt-mode support; up to 8K @60Hz or 4K @120Hz, USB 3.2 Gen 2

Power and physical dimensions

Input

45W USB Type-C PD3.0 power supply

Battery

40Whr battery. 2 - 8 hours of gameplay

Size

298mm x 117mm x 49mm

Weight

Approx. 669 grams

Software

Operating System

SteamOS 3.0 (Arch-based)

Desktop

KDE Plasma

The Steam Deck offers an impressive array of hardware and connectivity for such a small device. We will find out if Valve’s handheld has what it takes to popularize PC gaming on the go when it launches this holiday season. For future updates on Valve’s new device, be sure to bookmark Shacknews’ Steam Deck topic page.