Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2021 earnings results and conference call transcript

Highlights

Cash

Operating cash flow less capex (free cash flow) of $2.8B in Q4

In total, $1.5B increase in our cash and cash equivalents in Q4 to $17.6B

Profitability

Profitability $2.6B GAAP operating income; 14.7% operating margin in Q4

$2.3B GAAP net income; $2.9B non-GAAP net income (ex-SBC1) in Q4

30.6% GAAP Automotive gross margin (29.2% ex-credits) in Q4

Operations

Record vehicle deliveries of 0.94 million in 2021

Annualized vehicle production run-rate of over 1.22 million in Q4-2021

Summary

2021 was a breakthrough year for Tesla. There should no longer be doubt about the viability and profitability of electric vehicles. With our deliveries up 87% in 2021, we achieved the highest quarterly operating margin among all volume OEMs, based on the latest available data(2), demonstrating that EVs can be more profitable than combustion engine vehicles.

Additionally, we generated $5.5B of GAAP net income and $5.0B of free cash flow in 2021 – after spending $6.5B to build out new factories and on other capital expenditures.

After a successful 2021, our focus shifts to the future. We aim to increase our production as quickly as we can, not only through ramping production at new factories in Austin and Berlin, but also by maximizing output from our established factories in Fremont and Shanghai. We believe competitiveness in the EV market will be determined by the ability to add capacity across the supply chain and ramp production.

Full Self-Driving (FSD) software remains one of our primary areas of focus. Over time, our software-related profit should accelerate our overall profitability. More importantly, FSD is a key component to improve automobile safety as well as further accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable energy through higher utilization of our vehicles.

While 2021 was a defining year for our company, we believe we are just at the very early stages of our journey. Thank you for being part of it.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Revenue

Total revenue grew 65% YoY in Q4 to $17.7B. YoY, revenue was impacted by the following items: growth in vehicle deliveries growth in other parts of the business



Profitability

Our operating income improved to $2.6B in Q4 compared to the same period last year, resulting in a 14.7% operating margin. This profit level was reached while incurring SBC expense attributable to the 2018 CEO award of $245M in Q4, driven by the final two operational milestones becoming probable. YoY, operating income was primarily impacted by the following items:

further per vehicle cost (COGS) reduction growth in vehicle deliveries improved profitability of automotive leasing and Service & Other business increase in SG&A driven mainly by $340M payroll tax on 2012 CEO award option exercise rising raw material, commodity, logistics and expedite costs increased warranty and recall cost related to a specific batch of vehicles



Cash

Quarter-end cash and cash equivalents increased sequentially by $1.5B to $17.6B in Q4, driven mainly by free cash flow of $2.8B, partially offset by net debt and finance lease repayments of $1.5B. Our total debt excluding vehicle and energy product financing has fallen to just $1.4B at the end of 2021.

OUTLOOK

Volume

We plan to grow our manufacturing capacity as quickly as possible. Over a multi-year horizon, we expect to achieve 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries. The rate of growth will depend on our equipment capacity, operational efficiency and the capacity and stability of the supply chain. Our own factories have been running below capacity for several quarters as supply chain became the main limiting factor, which is likely to continue through 2022.

Cash

We have sufficient liquidity to fund our product roadmap, long-term capacity expansion plans and other expenses.

Profit

While we continue to execute on innovations to reduce the cost of manufacturing and operations, over time, we expect our hardware-related profits to be accompanied with an acceleration of software-related profits.

Product