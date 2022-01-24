Rollers of the Realm: Reunion is skill shooting the franchise into a new era

Rollers of the Realm married to unlikely genres when the unique pinball RPG launched back in 2014. Now, the franchise is getting a new entry this year with Rollers of the Realm: Reunion. This sequel looks to deliver everything that made the first game a standout while adding new gameplay elements and modes for fans to enjoy. I got to learn more about Rollers of the Realm: Reunion from the developers and play an early build of it myself.

Fantasy flippers

Like with the original game, Rollers of the Realm: Reunion’s gameplay revolves around using pinball flippers in order to fling projectiles and attack characters in what is a blend of genres. In Reunion, there is an abundance of classic pinball-inspired levels, with an injection of puzzles, platforming, and role-playing elements to keep things fresh.

As players jump into Rollers of the Realm: Reunion, they’ll be able to use five different balls: the Knight, Mage, Rogue, Healer, and the Goblin Prince, a brand new addition for the sequel. In addition to damaging foes and smacking bumpers, these balls each bring their own unique abilities and gear.

Something that really separates each of the balls from one another is their difference in physics. Having a variety of sizes and weights will completely transform how players approach combat scenarios, depending on which one they’re using. It also forces you to think a bit more critically when choosing which ball to go with.

Skills are another addition in Rollers of the Realm: Reunion that gives the characters a sense of individuality. One that stood out to me is the ability to slow down time. As someone who isn’t necessarily a pro at pinball, it creates more opportunities to hit better shots.

A reason for adventure

Quests are a brand new element in Roller of the Realm: Reunion. With Quests, players can earn unique items and unlock new equipment for fulfilling tasks given to them by the game’s various NPCs. It also serves as a new way for players to engage with the peculiar world being built by the developers.

Fans of the original Rollers of the Realm will appreciate how much there is to do in Reunion outside of the traditional pinball RPG gameplay. There’s 2D side-scrolling, an inventive Stealth Mode, and some neat mazes to work through.

Rollers of the Realm: Reunion also takes a really cool approach to co-op, having one player controller the left flipper while the other player controls the right. It adds a new layer of challenge and excitement to the game without compromising any of the core experience.

A major reunion

Rollers of the Realm: Reunion is shaping up to be a worthy sequel to the breakout 2014 title. It’s already been proven that pinball and RPG elements surprisingly work together very well, and we’re now getting additional features and modes to complement the experience. The game is set to launch sometime on Steam and is currently available for pre-order on Steam.