Weekend Discussion - December 11, 2021

Strap in. It's that time of the week again! Welcome to Weekend Discussion.
Dennis White
Dennis White
11

What a week it has been. There's plenty to talk about this week so let's get into a jam-packed edition of Weekend Discussion!

Star Wars: Eclipse announcement at The Game Awards makes earlier statement about workplace safety hard to take seriously.

We got a few announcements during Thursday's The Game Awards presentation that truly surprised me in a good way. And I wish that I could gush about them. But instead, I have to take a moment to discuss the disappointment I felt after watching the trailer for Star Wars: Eclipse only to see the studio developing the game was Quantic Dream, a studio known for it's photorealistic visuals and decision making gameplay mechanics but also it's reliance on racist tropes and halk-baked storytelling fueled by a crude mysoginist and overall creep, David Cage.

Geoff Keighley started the show by addressing the audience and stating that there is no tolerance for harrassment in the industry. This statement came after The Game Awards faced criticism for allowing Activision-Blizzard games to be a part of the show. 

While I can point a finger at Geoff for putting the Star Wars: Eclipse reveal on the show, which is extremely hypocritical after making the statement above, I think that this is also a prime example of how much work is still left to be done when it comes to the entire gaming industry. The fact that a lot of money is being spent to make something like this happen and that nobody higher up stepped in is very telling. Even before the actual show, news came out of more reports of misconduct at Bungie, with the company's CEO releasing a statement trying to get ahead of the controversy.

Also, as pointed out by others, the advisory board for The Game Awards is a list of people that were complicit when it came to the reports of abuse and harrassment from within their own companies. 

I want to maintain a positive outlook about the work being done and I am happy that people are standing up to the terrible workplace culture that has remained unchecked for so long. When it comes to events like this moving forward, I need more than just a statement by the head honcho before getting into the fun stuff. The industry needs to do better, and that doesn't mean just speaking on uncomfortable situations when it is convenient. Walk the walk and be consistent. Integrity is still important to some of us and I'm sure that the people working at these studios are watching. If you want to be a part of this ongoing change, consider supporting ABetterABK, the community of workers from Activision-Blizzard who are currently on strike.

We at Shacknews stand in solidarity and will continue to report on the movement in 2022.

In Case You Missed It...

I do want to say that there were plenty of great new games revealed at The Game Awards by incredible developers. We have plenty of reveal discussion from the Shack crew for this week's Shack Chat!

Also, DOOM turned 28 this week and our very own David L Craddock put together an awesome Twitter thread with links to his Shacknews long read about the classic game.

Halo is back and definitly worth your time. Watch our video review from Greg Burke & Sam Chandler above.

And now...The Internet.

Sonic is back and I gotta say, the new movie actually looks prety good! Knuckles looks amazing and I'm glad that they brought in the voice actor for Tails. What did you think of this first look at the sequel? 

This is kinda meta but another variant has been discovered so I guess we are heading into global pandemic Season 3. 

Shout out to Shackpets

Keanu had some interesting comments recently during an interview, including some thoughts on Facebook's Metaverse and NFTs.

Kermit needs to be in a fighting game at some point. 

Don't let the innocent look fool you. 

Totally been there.

Pot guy was one of the best parts of the night. Surprised that Kojima didn't pop out of there and announce Death Stranding on Switch. 

Weekend Vibes

Well this situation was not on my 2021 bingo card but here we are. In case you were under a rock on Thursday night, Kanye West and Drake performed live on Twitch and Amazon Music in front of 270,000 online viewers and a stadium full of fans. These two were definitely vibing out on a stage that slowly started to look more and more like a Dune deleted scene as the show went on. Is the beef officially squashed? Only time will tell. 

Tierra Wack is back!

Tierra Wack delivers some new visuals and a flow that was reminiscent of Andre 3000 at his peak. She's a very creative artist and she's dropped a few tracks with videos from her new "Pop?" EP. 

Alright that's going to do it for me this week. We've had quite the week as the Shack crew focused on some high-spirited Game of the Year deliberations. Thanks for reading and I'll see you all next week for a special edition of Weekend Discussion. Feel free to drop us a Mercury subscription if you like this content!

Community Manager
Community Manager

Dennis is the current Community Manager and Social Media lead for Shacknews. He loves to be part of the conversation with readers and the gaming community. He’s been an avid gamer since his dad showed up with a Sega Genesis on Christmas day. Denny is very passionate about making the game industry and associated media spaces more inclusive, and was founder of an organization for POC content creators with over 800 of the best and brightest around the world. He’s also been a content creator on Twitch since 2015 and has spoken live at panels for Twitchcon, C2E2, Queer Esports, and several others along with providing D&I consulting for up and coming brands in gaming.

Dennis is a huge fan of fighting games, hosting live tournament events for games like Injustice 2 and Tekken 7 with some fun color commentary. He’s also regularly competing in several tourneys annually for games like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter V. As a Chicago native, you can expect him to be slightly depressed about the Bears post-season hopes on a regular basis. He’s also a fan of FromSoftware created Soulsborne games and enjoys doing challenge runs in his spare time. He hopes to complete his first no-hit run of a Dark Souls game by the end of the year. When he’s not gaming, you can find him diving into the discount comics bin or enjoying a horror movie with the lights off.

You can contact him at dennis.white@shacknews.com and connect with him on Twitter at @DennyVonDoom.

  Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    December 11, 2021 6:30 PM

    Dennis White posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - December 11, 2021

    dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 11, 2021 7:15 PM

      ITT we discuss the weekend. Today I bought Wrong Turn at Redbox because I realized I had never seen it.

      dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        December 11, 2021 8:03 PM

        OK turns out it is a remake of a movie I never saw from 2003 that I was confusing with Rest Stop which I really liked despite some mixed reviews, the brutality in Rest Stop was close to that of The Hills Have Eyes remake

        dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          December 11, 2021 8:35 PM

          Oh it is not even a remake. Just a new movie with the same title :<

          dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            December 11, 2021 9:43 PM

            It costed me $1.99 to own so no big if it sucks :/

      dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        December 11, 2021 8:36 PM

        Also picked up Escape Room 2 even though Pharaoh721 has not reviewed it

      AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 11, 2021 9:46 PM

        Wrong Turn wasn't horrible. Weirdly, it reminded me of The Hitcher. The new one with Sean Bean, not the one with Walken.

        dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          December 11, 2021 9:49 PM

          The new recent one??? Oh THANK YOU. And I liked both Hitchers, one played Hitcher as psychopath and one played him as insane af

          AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            December 11, 2021 10:01 PM

            Yeah Hitcher was one of the rare remakes that at least captured the essence of the original. In a different way, but it's there. I won't go so far as to say it's better (like Departed and True Grit), but it's as good, I'd say. Wrong Turn is NOT as good as either Hitcher, but it's watchable. IIRC you gotta WATCH in the middle there or you gonna miss some shit then later be like Wait what?

            dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              December 11, 2021 10:04 PM

              Which Wrong Turn are you talking aboat though, the original or the new one that I have only seen at redbox?

              Thought I saw the 2003 Wrong Turn but it turns out I am a lying piece of shit :(

              AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                December 11, 2021 10:05 PM

                Oooooooh I'm surely talking about the older one. I somehow missed all that.
                Aboat. Eh?
                I AIN'T KNOW YOU CANADASTANISH?

                dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                  reply
                  December 11, 2021 10:08 PM

                  That was a mistype because I was thinking how I am sad that Milleh is asleep when I want to talk aboat horror movies.

                dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                  reply
                  December 11, 2021 10:10 PM

                  And yeah the new one is apparently not a remake or anything but just uses the same title, i have to drive into town a hour and a half away to find the 2003 one I guess because it is not streaming anywhere

    dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 11, 2021 7:58 PM

      Malignant is on Bluray now!!!!! It is the Daft Punk - Giorgio By Moroder of movies, in that I hated the first half and then FUCKING LOVED the 2nd half!!!!!

      dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        December 11, 2021 10:20 PM

        Borzoi I reread your earlier review of this where you bailed, I get it, but at what point did you bail? If I had watched this at home I would have been very tempted to turn it off most of the way in but I was in a theatre with recliners and backrubs and popcorns with real butter/free refills. Glad I stuck it out. Wasn't anybody sitting behind me touching the back of my neck either.

    dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 11, 2021 9:47 PM

      Sorry I hijacked your post Mr. White but I really want to talk about movies D:

