Shack Chat: What was your favorite announcement from The Game Awards 2021?

There were some exciting reveals during Thursday's Game Awards show. The Shacknews staff had some trouble thinking of the best reveals, but we're here with our picks. Here are our favorite announcements from last night.

Question: What was your favorite announcement from The Game Awards 2021?

Rumbleverse - Ozzie Mejia, Senior 'Rasslin Editor

Oooooooh yeah! This is what I'm talking about! Madman Adam "Keits" Heart one day had a vision and that vision was to take a battle royale game and basically fill it with nothing but Zangief from Street Fighter. Last night, he and the Iron Galaxy crew got to work on doing just that, introducing professional wrestling-inspired battle royale Rumbleverse to the world. I can't aim for the life of me and I couldn't hit a can of beans with a shotgun, but delivering suplexes and hitting dudes with steel chairs is my jam and I can't wait to see more of this in 2022.

Wonder Woman - Donovan Erskine, Nemesis System fan

The Wonder Woman reveal was the one that got me the most excited last night. That character was overdue for her own solo outing, and I’m glad it’s happening. What’s more, the team at Monolith have confirmed that it will be powered by the Nemesis System. Every game should use the Nemesis System. End of story.

Star Wars: Eclipse - Blake Morse, Co-EIC

A new Star Wars game set in the recently revealed High Republic era that will be driving the new generation of novels? I might not be KOTOR 3, but I’ll take it as a placeholder until we do finally get a third game in the classic RPG series. If all of the footage we saw was in-game, then we’re at least in for some fanservice eye candy. I wonder if there’s gonna be a segment where you run around a space mall shouting for Yoda...

Space Marine Part Deux - Chris Jarrard, Has the best opinions on staff

I’m going to filet Tyranids in 4K HDR. Even a man who has nothing can still offer his life. Only in death does duty end. No man died in His service that died in vain. Hope is the first step on the road to disappointment. For the Emperor.

Nightingale - Bill Lavoy, Portal Traveler

I expect we’re going to see a lot about Wonder Woman here, and rightfully so, but I’m all about a game called Nightingale. You’re going to give me a co-op game that features both crafting and survival elements? I’m in. I’ve stepped into this trap before, though. These games always look fantastic when they are revealed and showcased, but we’ll have to see how things go as we hit early access and get some gameplay videos to dig into. For now, my hype level remains very high for Nightingale.

Dune: Spice Wars - TJ Denzer, the news must flow

I love Dune strategy games. I love them. Even in 2021, I’ve gone back to Westwood’s classic Dune 2: Battle for Arrakis, which was one of my formative gaming experiences before I even knew a thing about Frank Herbert’s amazing books. So when Funcom came out with the reveal of a new Dune RTS with 4X mechanics, I got audibly giddy.

Dune: Spice Wars is a winning proposition to me in a time when Dune is getting new traction thanks to the success of the 2021 film. It may have been inevitable in relation to that, but I’m still thrilled to see the franchise back in strategy game form, and even more happy to see it’s being developed by Shiro Games, makers of Northgard which is another pretty great strategy title.

The spice must flow, and I’m ready to take on the tactical, diplomatic, and treacherous decisions it takes to make sure it flows in the right direction (that of my empire) in 2022.

Slitterhead - Dennis White, Social Media/Community Manager

I love some good horror, especially weird horror so I definitely have my eyes on this game. Japanese survival horror is not really a thing anymore except for a few standouts like The Evil Within. And music from Akira Yamaoka? I am almost sold. I need them to not name drop Silent Hill if it’s not a Silent Hill game though. But I am definitely intrigued. Hopefully, graphically it gets some polish as it looked a bit washed out but I am excited to see more for sure.

Pete Hines - Asif Khan, Shacknews Luminary/Lola’s Assistant

Pete Hines won The Game Awards 2021 with that ridiculous video where Bethesda gave away a ton of free game codes. They didn’t even have an announcement, and that video was still better than most of the marketing mayonnaise shoveled into our eyeballs last night. That being said, the glimpse of the new Kirby game would be my honorable mention, even if we had already seen it before.

Those are our most exciting reveals from the Geoffstravaganza last night. What was the Game Awards announcement that has you the most excited? Join the conversation and let us know in the comments.