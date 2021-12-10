Bungie CEO responds to allegations of sexist, toxic workplace A lengthy report alleged an ongoing environment of sexism and toxicity at Destiny developer Bungie. CEO Pete Parsons recently addressed the matter.

Among conversations surrounding the issues at Activision Blizzard, formerly Activision-published studio and currently independent Bungie was early to make a statement decrying the toxicity and harassment for which Activision Blizzard was facing severe scrutiny from both a lawsuit and the gaming industry at large. Unfortunately, Bungie seems to be facing its own problems of in-studio toxicity and abuse in a way that was recently laid out in depth. So intense were the allegations of various sources inside and close to Bungie that it forced CEO Pete Parsons to make a statement on the matter.

The statement was made in response to a lengthy report published by IGN, which told of the accounts of 26 current and former Bungie employees who had experienced a culture of toxicity, sexism, and abuse under management at Bungie. The reports featured various problematic accounts, such as mistreatment of female employees by male superiors, intense periods of crunch on certain teams, and a wealth of taken credit and virtue signaling while abusive behavior continued. It culminated in a sense of frustration among Bungie staff as the studio spoke out on Twitter against the behavior which sat at the core of allegations against Activision Blizzard.

It's our responsibility to ensure this type of behavior is not tolerated at Bungie at any level, and that we never excuse it or sweep it under the rug.



While the accounts in this week’s news are difficult to read, we hope they will lead to justice, awareness, and accountability. — Bungie (@Bungie) July 22, 2021

An anonymous source in the IGN report spoke to sentiments felt by staff after Bungie leadership posted its Twitter thread in relation to Activision Blizzard.

“The tweet was so frustrating, because positioning yourself as 'we’re not the problem' in response to systemic, industry-wide misogyny perpetuates the problem. And the passive mention of wrongdoing [...] is disingenuous to the victims who were harmed on their watch. Stop denying the harm done to your current and ex-employees. Own your failures; stop hiding them. We know. It is known. Show us industry-defining progress in the treatment of marginalized employees that can’t possibly be mistaken for virtue signaling.”

To this report, Bungie CEO Pete Parsons made his own statement on the matter, aiming to resolidify the studio’s position on toxicity and sexism in the workplace. Parsons speaks to a number of efforts the studio has tried to make to improve conditions for employees of all backgrounds, including efforts to install diverse leadership and create various clubs to boost underrepresented groups within Bungie.

“I’m heartened by the progress we have made, but it is not enough, and it has taken too long. It also does not sweep away the bad experiences people have had at our studio. As CEO, it is my job to factor both the past and the future and be accountable for all of it, here and now. Speaking with the team at Bungie, reading the stories, and seeing both known and newly surfaced accounts, it is clear we still have work ahead of us.”

As various worker movements within gaming continue to push for representation and accountability from the leadership level, it will remain to be seen if this is the last report of this nature we see from Bungie. Stay tuned for further updates as we follow this and further stories throughout the industry.