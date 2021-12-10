Kane Hodder confirmed as Leatherface in the Texas Chain Saw Massacre game The legendary star who has played Leatherface in iconic horror films will reprise his role for mocap and voice in the Texas Chain Saw Massacre game.

In terms of legendary horror movies, Kane Hodder is a staple for the large stalker and slasher archetype throughout the genre. He’s done stunts, mocap, and primary roles for Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th and Leatherface in Texas Chain Saw Massacre movies. With a new Texas Chain Saw Massacre multiplayer coming up, it looks like Hodder is set to return too. The horror legend himself confirmed he will be reprising the role of Leatherface in the upcoming game.

Kane Hodder confirmed his return as Leatherface in the recently announced Texas Chain Saw Massacre multiplayer title in an interview with Fangoria. Coming off the back of Gun Interactive’s announcement of the Texas Chain Saw Massacre multiplayer game at The Game Awards 2021, Hodder shared that he would be taking up the role of Leatherface once more to give the psychopath life in the upcoming game. Much like when he reprised his role of Jason in Friday the 13th: The Game, it would seem that Hodder will be supplying his voice and efforts in mocap for the game.

Hodder has had a long and storied history in the horror genre as both a stuntman and star of some of our favorite slashers. He played Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th Part 7: The New Blood to Friday the 13th: The Game. He also played Leatherface in Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III. He’s also supplied his talent throughout the entertainment industry throughout the decades in franchises such as Nightmare on Elm Street and Hatchet.

There’s no release date on Gun Interactive’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre at this time, but to see him filling out the role as Leatherface is exciting to say the least. Stay tuned for more reveals and details on the game as we head into 2022.