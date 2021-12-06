Evening Reading - December 6, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Halo Infinite review: Flawless cowboy
- Shacknews Direct: Introducing Shackpets!
- A Memoir Blue preview: Underwater reflections
- GRID Legends hands-on preview: Building speed
- Marvel's Spider-Man is getting two new suits inspired by No Way Home
- Raven Software employees stage walkout in protest of Activision Blizzard layoffs
- Sony VP George Cacioppo fired after showing up in pedophile sting video
- Spider-Man comes to Fortnite in Chapter 3
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Aloy has joined the fight!
It looks like Fall Guys continues to receive neat crossover cosmetic items for the beans.
Your daily dose of sudoku
The sudoku that Simon plays today looks like a map! What a lovely design.
James Dyson answers some design questions
This is a lovely video that offers some great insight into designing things!
It's eggnog season!
“Homer, didn't you get any milk? All I see is egg nog.”— SimpsonsQOTD (@SimpsonsQOTD) December 1, 2021
"’Tis the season, Marge! We only get 30 sweet, noggy days. Then the Government takes it away again." pic.twitter.com/mJESmu2SSo
Go out and get your eggnog before it's gone.
Excellent Forza driving skills
Nailed It - #ForzaHorizon5— Don Joewon Song (@DonJoewonSong) December 1, 2021
No Piñata's were harmed in this video...
**Walks away Whistling** pic.twitter.com/ugs1TEcDPK
Look at these slick skills.
When you've finished pondering
Wizard devouring his orb pic.twitter.com/rBpXJqAGl3— Danny Sweeney✨ (@Dann_Sw) November 30, 2021
It's devouring time.
Some spooky photos
Photos I took in Louisiana pic.twitter.com/giHjUsKX08— breezeh (@briscoepark) November 30, 2021
This looks like it's straight out of Hunt: Showdown.
The best sniper kill
23人抜きスナイパー #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/AjCoGewbL1— さかな🐟 (@sakanayalugang) November 30, 2021
Those foes die surprisingly slowly. You can almost see the bullet move through them all!
Someone has finished the Halo Infinite Battle Pass
Level 100 reached on Premium BP for season 1 (no levels skipped). Make use for 2XP tokens for the first 7 matches per day and utilize the Bot Bootcamp playlist for quick games and easy XP. 👍 #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/QQ1ueInuq4— MixMaker117 (@MixMaker117) December 2, 2021
Have you been playing much Halo Infinite? I hear it's good.
