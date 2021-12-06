New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Evening Reading - December 6, 2021

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Aloy has joined the fight!

It looks like Fall Guys continues to receive neat crossover cosmetic items for the beans.

Your daily dose of sudoku

The sudoku that Simon plays today looks like a map! What a lovely design.

James Dyson answers some design questions

This is a lovely video that offers some great insight into designing things!

It's eggnog season!

Go out and get your eggnog before it's gone.

Excellent Forza driving skills

Look at these slick skills.

When you've finished pondering

It's devouring time.

Some spooky photos

This looks like it's straight out of Hunt: Showdown.

The best sniper kill

Those foes die surprisingly slowly. You can almost see the bullet move through them all!

Someone has finished the Halo Infinite Battle Pass

Have you been playing much Halo Infinite? I hear it's good.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night! He's pretty excited that Halo Infinite is good and that it's out soon!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola