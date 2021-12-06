Evening Reading - December 6, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Aloy has joined the fight!

It looks like Fall Guys continues to receive neat crossover cosmetic items for the beans.

Your daily dose of sudoku

The sudoku that Simon plays today looks like a map! What a lovely design.

James Dyson answers some design questions

This is a lovely video that offers some great insight into designing things!

It's eggnog season!

“Homer, didn't you get any milk? All I see is egg nog.”

"’Tis the season, Marge! We only get 30 sweet, noggy days. Then the Government takes it away again." pic.twitter.com/mJESmu2SSo — SimpsonsQOTD (@SimpsonsQOTD) December 1, 2021

Go out and get your eggnog before it's gone.

Excellent Forza driving skills

Nailed It - #ForzaHorizon5



No Piñata's were harmed in this video...

**Walks away Whistling** pic.twitter.com/ugs1TEcDPK — Don Joewon Song (@DonJoewonSong) December 1, 2021

Look at these slick skills.

When you've finished pondering

Wizard devouring his orb pic.twitter.com/rBpXJqAGl3 — Danny Sweeney✨ (@Dann_Sw) November 30, 2021

It's devouring time.

Some spooky photos

Photos I took in Louisiana pic.twitter.com/giHjUsKX08 — breezeh (@briscoepark) November 30, 2021

This looks like it's straight out of Hunt: Showdown.

The best sniper kill

Those foes die surprisingly slowly. You can almost see the bullet move through them all!

Someone has finished the Halo Infinite Battle Pass

Level 100 reached on Premium BP for season 1 (no levels skipped). Make use for 2XP tokens for the first 7 matches per day and utilize the Bot Bootcamp playlist for quick games and easy XP. 👍 #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/QQ1ueInuq4 — MixMaker117 (@MixMaker117) December 2, 2021

Have you been playing much Halo Infinite? I hear it's good.

