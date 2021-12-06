Raven Software employees stage walkout in protest of Activision Blizzard layoffs Raven Quality Assurance testers were recently informed of upcoming layoffs despite promises of positive changes coming to the department.

As much as Activision Blizzard management swears it is going out of its way to better the company, it continues to act in ways that show little change in attitude for the wellbeing of its employees. Today, the company faces consequences of that attitude as many employees within the Raven Software Quality Assurance department stage a walkout. The employees involved are protesting recent sudden layoffs in the department despite promises to the contrary by ABK management.

The ABetterABK group, which advocates for the betterment of conditions for Activision Blizzard workers, shared word of the Raven Software QA walkout in a Twitter thread and Google Doc on December 6, 2021. This comes on the back of a sudden layoff in which many Raven Software QA were suddenly told their contracts with the company would be terminated in January, as shared by Raven Software associate community manager Austin O’Brien. Allegedly, the employees were told they would be let go in “good standing,” meaning no underperformance or violations of company policy occurred. It leads many to believe the mass termination was specifically to cut costs at the company.

The termination of high-performing testers, while workload and profits are soaring, is an unacceptable action by the company and contradicts Raven's goal of being an exemplary workplace in our industry. — ABetterABK 💙 ABK Workers Alliance (@ABetterABK) December 6, 2021

The Google Doc and several other tweets share an unfortunate look at circumstances surrounding the Raven QA layoffs.

“The majority of those who were not let go on December 3rd are still unsure about the status of their employment. These personnel cuts come after five weeks of overtime, and before an anticipated end of year crunch. The QA team, which at this point in time mainly works on Call of Duty: Warzone so far has been reduced by just over 30%.

This team was told multiple times by Raven leadership that there were positive departmental changes coming. These upcoming changes were also used as the reason why no members of the team received standard promotions or raises that were meant to be in place by March of 2021.”

Several accounts of the firings also go on to say that many of the employees fired were asked to relocate to Madison, Wisconsin for on-site work and now face crisis when it comes to lodgings.

Bobby Kotick has previously said that he would step down if the issues at Activision Blizzard are not resolved quickly, which the Activision Blizzard Board has chosen to back. However, if the recent Raven QA layoffs suggest anything, it is that little has changed despite Bobby Kotick’s promises.