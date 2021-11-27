New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - November 27th, 2021

Put down those leftovers, It's time for Weekend Discussion!
I hope that you all had a great holiday and got to spend some time with the folks you love or doing something that you love. Let's get the weekend started with a new Weekend Discussion!

Let's talk about Hollywood and going back to Theaters this Holiday Season

There are some major Hollywood blockbusters dropping in the next month with Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Matrix Resurrections both fighting for a lot of eyeballs this Christmas season. The theater seems to be coming back despite a pandemic that doesn't seem to want to end. Many of my friends say they are still going to wait for a home viewing option and The Matrix will be available to view from the comfort of home on HBOMax. So which pill are you choosing this time?

Adam Driver who's been involved in quite a few massive films, spoke on the importance of the stage and theater the other day and it made me think.

Ironically Adam Driver was in a film that's getting a lot of attention after its director Ridley Scott made some comments on why the film was a commercial flop:  

There have been quite a few cases of big names in the movie industry fighting for theaters to stay relevant, obviously, Martin Scorcese and folks like Steven Spielberg being vocal about their dislike of streaming services has not aged as well with Scorcese working with Netflix to put out a film like The Irishman. There are directors like Denis Villeneuve who directed the major hit remake Dune, which was released in theaters, and on HBOMax at the same time last month. He pushed for everyone to see the film in theaters despite there being a pandemic. How much is a privileged perspective from a director who also gets residuals from box office totals and how much is actually because the movie would be better shared with an audience in a dark room?

I do think there's merit to protecting a shared experience. I had a great time seeing Avengers: Endgame with a theater full of fans and fellow streamers at St. Jude Play Live Summit a few years back. As a gamer, I'm certainly familiar with experiencing moments in gaming with friends in co-op games or even in massive events like Fortnite concerts. There is something almost primal about live theater and storytelling that occurs in the same room. Having been to a few musicals and broadway shows, there's an energy that I do think is unique to that experience.

But these are trying times and not everyone who wants to experience amazing storytelling will have the funds or luxury health-wise to show up physically for these projects. I hope that Hollywood understands the power that streaming and other options have to bring people together. Squid Game went viral and became a shared experience for weeks. I doubt that is happening had it been tied to just Korean televisions. 

What do you think? Is the average attention span the reason why movies like The Last Duel flopped? Or are audiences watching things in ways that make them feel comfortable. I look forward to hearing your thoughts in the comments!

And Now...The Internet

Hawkeye officially dropped this week and I think it's gonna be a fun ride. I'm not a Jeremy Renner fan but Kate bishop and Matt Fraction's run on Hawkeye are dear to my heart so I'm strapped in for the ride. Christmas theme was the right choice in my opinion. What do you think of the show so far? 

I also found out this lil tidbit which is kind of concerning. I hope that Marvel brings more writers on from the comics that they are clearly yanking from without them having to be introduced. They have the money to pay comic book creators to consult. I'm glad it worked out here but they need to have some of those creators involved in these projects. Kevin Feige can't be everywhere even though it probably feels like he is. 

In other less fortunate Comic Book related news... This Spider-Man update for Marvel's Avengers is...somethin'. 

I want a Godzilla Tree now. 

I need to get around to playing the remastered version. 

Well, now there's something else for Bethesda to put Skyrim onto.

Some things are sacred and now my trust is forever broken. 

In case you missed it...

It's finally here! Shackpets released this week and is available to download on iOS and Android right now! 

TJ Denzer had a good time playing DEEEER Simulator this week on Indie-licious. 

Check out his full review here.

I don't have a Godzilla Christmas Tree but the new Stern Godzilla Pinball Machine looks amazing. 

Weekend Vibes

I gotta show some love to Hope Tala this week because the visuals were stunning in and the song is quality too. 

Rod Wave is back with a track for those drives home from the family function. Keep dreaming out there yall'. 

Enjoy your weekend and if you are feeling thankful for Shacknews, consider dropping us a sub on Mercury! See you all next week and be safe out there. 

