Weekend PC Download Deals: Black Friday 2021 and the Steam Autumn Sale

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is here and it coincides with the start of the Steam Autumn Sale. As I've learned from compiling this list, there are a lot of video games out there. Strap in, because that list of Steam deals is massive and that's not even covering the ones that I missed.

On top of that, there are other retailers coming in with their own Black Friday sales. Fanatical and Gamersgate have joined the fray, while Green Man Gaming and the Humble Store have both added to their existing deals from last week. Meanwhile, GOG.com is just getting warmed up and will have its sale up this Friday. Grab your wallets, because this is going to be a wild ride.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

For Black Friday 2021, receive a FREE MYSTERY STEAM GAME when you spend over $10!

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of November, select from the following games: Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, The Big Con, G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout, Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse, Pong Quest, Tales From Off-Peak City Vol. 1, Can't Drive This, Saints Row 4: Game of the Century Edition, Wingspan, Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure, Tech Support: Error Unknown, MachiaVillain, Ogre, Moonlighter, Song of Horror Complete Edition, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Main Assembly, Blood: Fresh Supply, and Oriental Empires. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of November, select between Due Process, House Flipper, Project Wingman, Wingspan, BPM: Bullets Per Minute, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, SimpleRockets 2, Timelie, WRATH: Aeon of Ruin, and Mobius Front '83. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 10 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time. FOR BLACK FRIDAY, NEW MEMBERS CAN GET A FULL YEAR FOR JUST $99!

Pay $1 for Beholder 2. Pay more than the average $9.70 to get Kyle is Famous: Complete Edition, Between the Stars, and We Were Here Together. Pay $10 or more to also receive Beyond: Two Souls, Heavy Rain, and a coupon to save 25% off of Detroit: Become Human. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Leisure Suit Larry 1: In the Land of the Lounge Lizards, Leisure Suit Larry 2: Looking For Love (In Several Wrong Places), and Leisure Suit Larry 3: Passionate Patty in Pursuit of the Pulsating Pectorals. Pay more than $10 to also receive Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude Uncut and Uncensored, Leisure Suit Larry 5: Passionate Patty Does a Little Undercover Work, Leisure Suit Larry: Shape Up or Slip Out, Leisure Suit Larry 7: Love for Sail, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Dry, and Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Styx: Master of Shadows. Pay more than the average $7.99 to get Mordheim: City of the Damned, Outcast: Second Contact, Warhammer: Chaosbane, and Street Power Football. Pay $10 to also receive Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition, Rugby 20, Hunting Simulator 2, and Tour de France 2020. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Get an extra 20% off of your total cart with the coupon code BF20. Yes, this even applies to Far Cry 6! Restrictions apply.

Steam

The Steam Autumn Sale has begun! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals and some deals are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. If we miss anything egregious, let us know in the comments, but for now, we're cracking our knuckles and listing as much as we can with the time available to us! Here we go!

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.