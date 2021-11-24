Weekend PC Download Deals: Black Friday 2021 and the Steam Autumn Sale

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is here and it coincides with the start of the Steam Autumn Sale. As I've learned from compiling this list, there are a lot of video games out there. Strap in, because that list of Steam deals is massive and that's not even covering the ones that I missed.
On top of that, there are other retailers coming in with their own Black Friday sales. Fanatical and Gamersgate have joined the fray, while Green Man Gaming and the Humble Store have both added to their existing deals from last week. Meanwhile, GOG.com is just getting warmed up and will have its sale up this Friday. Grab your wallets, because this is going to be a wild ride.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.
- Battle.net Black Friday Sale
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $29.99 (25% off)
- World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Heroic Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - $14.99 (25% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $29.99 (25% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $14.99 (62% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $17.98 (28% off)
- More from the Blizzard Battle.net Black Friday Sale.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Guild of Dungeoneering - FREE until 11/25
- KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION - FREE until 11/25
- Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) - FREE until 11/25
- Black Friday 2021
- Far Cry 6 - $49.79 (17% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $41.99 (30% off)
- Riders of Republic - $44.99 (25% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $35.99 (10% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $29.99 (25% off)
- Hitman 3 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Biomutant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outriders - $19.79 (67% off)
- Among Us - $3.74 (25% off)
- Disco Elysium - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $29.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $29.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $23.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $29.99 (25% off)
- Humankind - $39.99 (20% off)
- Death Stranding - $17.99 (70% off)
- Hades - $17.49 (30% off)
- Death's Door - $14.99 (25% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $26.79 (33% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tunche - $15.99 (20% off)
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure - $15.99 (20% off)
- Road 96 - $15.96 (20% off)
- The Big Con - $9.74 (35% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $7.19 (40% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $22.49 (25% off)
- The Forgotten City - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Loop Hero - $8.99 (40% off)
- Narita Boy - $12.49 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Maneater - $23.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Shell - $20.99 (30% off)
- Disc Room - $7.49 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Control - $8.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $14.79 (63% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $14.79 (63% off)
- What the Golf? - $13.99 (30% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $39.99 (20% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $6.24 (75% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Black Friday 2021 Sale.
Fanatical
For Black Friday 2021, receive a FREE MYSTERY STEAM GAME when you spend over $10!
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of November, select from the following games: Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, The Big Con, G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout, Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse, Pong Quest, Tales From Off-Peak City Vol. 1, Can't Drive This, Saints Row 4: Game of the Century Edition, Wingspan, Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure, Tech Support: Error Unknown, MachiaVillain, Ogre, Moonlighter, Song of Horror Complete Edition, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Main Assembly, Blood: Fresh Supply, and Oriental Empires. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Capcom Deals
- Resident Evil: Village [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $17.39 (42% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $14.24 (43% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $12.89 (57% off)
- More from the Fanatical Capcom Black Friday Sale.
- Bethesda Deals
- Deathloop [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $13.19 (78% off)
- Fallout 76 - $8.79 (78% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.39 (73% off)
- Fallout Classic Collection [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- More from the Fanatical Bethesda Black Friday Sale.
- SEGA Deals
- Humankind [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster [Steam] - $24.49 (51% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania [Steam] - $18.59 (38% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $29.39 (51% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $11.79 (41% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms [Steam] - $29.39 (51% off)
- More from the Fanatical SEGA Black Friday Sale.
- 505 Games Deals
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $15.59 (74% off)
- Ghostrunner [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Control [Epic] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- More from the Fanatical 505 Games Black Friday Sale.
- EA Deals
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Origin] - $31.19 (48% off)
- Lost in Random [Origin] - $17.99 (40% off)
- FIFA 22 [Origin] - $32.39 (46% off)
- Madden NFL 22 [Origin] - $26.99 (55% off)
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Knockout City [Origin] - $11.69 (55% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition [Origin] - $7.19 (82% off)
- Sea of Solitude [Origin] - $8.99 (55% off)
- More from the Fanatical EA Black Friday Sale.
- Days Gone [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [UPlay] - $26.39 (56% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Lake [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Haven [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
Gamersgate
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Bethesda Black Friday Sale
- Deathloop [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 - $8.99 (78% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $13.49 (78% off)
- Rage 2 - $10.79 (73% off)
- Dishonored 2 [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- More from Gamersgate's Bethesda Black Friday Sale.
- 2K Holiday Sale
- NBA 2K22 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $17.81 (70% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $14.24 (76% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $17.42 (88% off)
- More from the Gamersgate 2K Holiday Sale.
- Ubisoft Black Friday Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [UPlay] - $26.69 (56% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [UPlay] - $17.61 (71% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition [UPlay] - $16.01 (73% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [UPlay] - $8.80 (71% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $24.47 (78% off)
- More from the Gamersgate Ubisoft Black Friday Sale.
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.49 (55% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $22.49 (55% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove [Steam] - $9.44 (37% off)
- Narita Boy [Steam] - $11.24 (55% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion [Steam] - $7.64 (49% off)
- Ghostrunner [Steam] - $10.43 (65% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- John Wick Hex [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Chroma Squad [Steam] - $2.80 (81% off)
GOG.com
- Pre-Black Friday Sale
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the GOG.com Pre-Black Friday Sale. Look for new deals to go live this Friday!
- Necormunda: Hired Gun - $25.99 (35% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $9.99 (75% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Black Friday 2021 Biggest Savings
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $36.95 (38% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $26.88 (66% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $25.20 (58% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $27.74 (45% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Origin] - $31.31 (48% off)
- Lost in Random [Origin] - $18.08 (40% off)
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $22.31 (44% off)
- Madden NFL 22 [Origin] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $21.00 (58% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $25.19 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [UPlay] - $25.20 (58% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion [UPlay] - $16.63 (72% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $12.74 (58% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $13.32 (78% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $19.19 (36% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- The Ascent [Steam] - $16.64 (45% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $13.32 (67% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $13.32 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $13.50 (77% off)
- Bus Simulator 21 [Steam] - $23.30 (33% off)
- Roguebook [Steam] - $14.79 (41% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Mordhau [Steam] - $11.07 (63% off)
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $6.66 (78% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Black Friday 2021 Sale.
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Year 6 [UPlay] - $23.52 (66% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 [Steam] - $10.00 (80% off)
- Hell Let Loose [Steam] - $25.79 (36% off)
- Narita Boy [Steam] - $10.75 (57% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $6.45 (57% off)
- Moving Out [Steam] - $8.60 (66% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $16.46 (89% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.20 (83% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight [Steam] - $3.20 (84% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains [Steam] - $4.80 (88% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $21.50 (78% off)
- Outlast Trinity [Steam] - $8.73 (85% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of November, select between Due Process, House Flipper, Project Wingman, Wingspan, BPM: Bullets Per Minute, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, SimpleRockets 2, Timelie, WRATH: Aeon of Ruin, and Mobius Front '83. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 10 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time. FOR BLACK FRIDAY, NEW MEMBERS CAN GET A FULL YEAR FOR JUST $99!
Pay $1 for Beholder 2. Pay more than the average $9.70 to get Kyle is Famous: Complete Edition, Between the Stars, and We Were Here Together. Pay $10 or more to also receive Beyond: Two Souls, Heavy Rain, and a coupon to save 25% off of Detroit: Become Human. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Leisure Suit Larry 1: In the Land of the Lounge Lizards, Leisure Suit Larry 2: Looking For Love (In Several Wrong Places), and Leisure Suit Larry 3: Passionate Patty in Pursuit of the Pulsating Pectorals. Pay more than $10 to also receive Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude Uncut and Uncensored, Leisure Suit Larry 5: Passionate Patty Does a Little Undercover Work, Leisure Suit Larry: Shape Up or Slip Out, Leisure Suit Larry 7: Love for Sail, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Dry, and Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Styx: Master of Shadows. Pay more than the average $7.99 to get Mordheim: City of the Damned, Outcast: Second Contact, Warhammer: Chaosbane, and Street Power Football. Pay $10 to also receive Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition, Rugby 20, Hunting Simulator 2, and Tour de France 2020. These activate on Steam.
- Deathloop [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Origin] - $34.79 (42% off)
- Lost in Random [Origin] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Epic] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $24.79 (38% off)
- FIFA 22 [Origin] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Madden NFL 22 [Origin] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [UPlay] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 3 [Epic] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition [UPlay] - $39.59 (67% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $14.99 (75% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Year 6 [UPlay] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition [UPlay] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [UPlay] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $19.97 (33% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [UPlay] - $12.49 (75% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $22.19 (63% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $22.49 (55% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Humankind [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 5 [Steam] - $14.39 (20% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Humble Store's Black Friday Sale is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
- Bethesda
- Electronic Arts
- WB Games
- IO Interactive
- Ubisoft
- CD Projekt RED
- Paradox Interactive
- Capcom
- Bandai Namco
- Deep Silver
- Square Enix
- Devolver Digital
- Idea Factory
- Kalypso Media
- Private Division
- Rebellion Interactive
- Rockstar Games
- SEGA
- Taleworlds Entertainment
- Coffee Stain Publishing
- Bungie
- Koei Tecmo
Origin
- Black Friday Sale
- FIFA 22 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Madden NFL 22 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Lost in Random - $19.99 (33% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $34.79 (42% off)
- It Takes Two - $24.79 (38% off)
- Knockout City - $9.99 (50% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squdrons - $14.79 (63% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $14.79 (63% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Origin Black Friday Sale.
Ubisoft Store
Get an extra 20% off of your total cart with the coupon code BF20. Yes, this even applies to Far Cry 6! Restrictions apply.
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory - FREE! (Must claim before 11/25 @ 2PM PT)
- Black Friday Sale
- Far Cry 6 - $49.79 (17% off)
- Riders Republic - $44.99 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $29.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $19.80 (67% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition - $40.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $28.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $9.00 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Edition - $26.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 - $54.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.50 (75% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $4.00 (80% off)
- The Crew 2 Special Edition - $12.00 (80% off)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew - $10.00 (60% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition - $20.00 (75% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Black Friday 2021 Sale.
Steam
The Steam Autumn Sale has begun! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals and some deals are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. If we miss anything egregious, let us know in the comments, but for now, we're cracking our knuckles and listing as much as we can with the time available to us! Here we go!
- Half-Life: Alyx [VR headset required] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Valve Complete Pack - $13.14 (91% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $41.99 (30% off)
- New World - $29.99 (25% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Deathloop - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $38.99 (35% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $38.99 (35% off)
- Tales of Arise - $44.99 (25% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Guilty Gear STRIVE - $38.99 (35% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $37.49 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $34.79 (42% off)
- Disco Elysium - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.79 (63% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 22 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Madden NFL 22 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outriders - $19.79 (67% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition - $26.98 (55% off)
- Death Stranding - $17.99 (70% off)
- Hades - $17.49 (30% off)
- Knockout City - $9.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two - $24.79 (38% off)
- Loop Hero - $8.99 (40% off)
- Humankind - $39.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Inscyption - $15.99 (20% off)
- Death's Door - $14.99 (25% off)
- Among Us - $3.74 (25% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $9.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $23.99 (40% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $29.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $35.99 (40% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $13.99 (30% off)
- Yakuza: Lika A Dragon - $35.99 (40% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [VR headset required] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $14.99 (75% off)
- Maneater - $23.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $34.98 (42% off)
- State of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition - $17.99 (40% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $9.89 (67% off)
- Gears Tactics - $9.99 (75% off)
- Gears 5 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Black Mesa - $7.99 (60% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $29.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Final Fantasy 5 - $14.39 (20% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $13.60 (90% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - $2.99 (85% off)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- The Artful Escape - $14.99 (25% off)
- Twelve Minutes - $19.99 (20% off)
- Last Stop - $17.49 (30% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Empire of Sin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Factory Town - $9.99 (50% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off)
- Lost Ruins - $15.99 (20% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $13.59 (66% off)
- Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Gunfire Reborn - $14.99 (25% off)
- Balan Wonderworld - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $14.79 (63% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $14.79 (63% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Complete Collection - $76.09 (74% off)
- Apex Legends: Champion Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection - $19.92 (91% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $35.08 (83% off)
- The Dark Pictures Triple Pack - $36.21 (60% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $20.09 (33% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 - $8.99 (85% off)
- CODE VEIN - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $17.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $19.79 (82% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $20.99 (65% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $19.98 (33% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $12.99 (35% off)
- Killer Instinct - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $13.19 (67% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein Alt History Collection - $17.24 (83% off)
- Arkane 20th Anniversary Bundle - $23.25 (81% off)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tell Me Why - $9.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.76 (60% off)
- Planet Zoo - $13.49 (70% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $25.63 (36% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Carrion - $11.99 (40% off)
- Griftlands - $13.39 (33% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- Rust - $26.79 (33% off)
- Stardew Valley - $8.99 (40% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $9.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle - $19.52 (44% off)
- Cyber Shadow - $15.99 (20% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $21.99 (45% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $22.49 (25% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- Cities: Skylines Collection - $108.44 (55% off)
- Amnesia: Rebirth - $11.99 (60% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $23.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Space Engineers - $13.99 (30% off)
- Arma 3 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Ultrakill [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Raft [Steam Early Access] - $13.39 (33% off)
- SCUM [Steam Early Access] - $20.99 (40% off)
- Labyrinthine [Steam Early Access] - $7.99 (20% off)
- Democracy 4 [Steam Early Access] - $13.49 (50% off)
- Golf It! [Steam Early Access] - $4.49 (50% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $8.09 (73% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $14.99 (50% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - $8.99 (40% off)
- Prison Architect - $7.49 (75% off)
- What the Golf? - $13.99 (30% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.94 (67% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- TowerFall Ascension - $2.99 (80% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Spiritfarer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Haven - $17.49 (30% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- rFactor 2 - $7.99 (75% off)
- NASCAR Heat 5 - $5.99 (60% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $9.89 (67% off)
- Dead Space Pack - $17.96 (74% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 3 - $10.49 (30% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $8.24 (45% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $15.99 (60% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $14.99 (25% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $6.24 (75% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (75% off)
- FTL: Faster Than Light - $2.49 (75% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals: Black Friday 2021 and the Steam Autumn Sale