Weekend Console Download Deals: Black Friday 2021

Last week, you'll recall that PlayStation and Xbox got a headstart on their big deals for Black Friday 2021. Those deals are still up and running, so if you missed anything, be sure to check those out. However, now they're joined by Nintendo, which has started up the annual Black Friday Cyber Sales.
Nintendo's deals include rare first-party price drops on games like Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Super Mario Odyssey, and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, as well as on third-party exclusives like Monster Hunter Rise, Bravely Default 2, and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. There are hundreds of games on sale over on the eShop and we're spotlighting as many of them as we can! Happy shopping and enjoy the holiday!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Moving Out - FREE!
- Kingdom: Two Crowns - FREE!
- Hunt: Showdown - $17.99 (55% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Black Friday 2021
- Back 4 Blood [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tales of Arise [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Lost Judgment [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $32.99 (45% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $34.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Xbox Series X] - $22.49 (25% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Lost Judgment [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Outriders [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Sea of Thieves [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (75% off)
- Lost in Random - $23.99 (20% off)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate - $29.99 (25% off)
- Knockout City [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Just Dance 2022 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K22 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- NHL 22 [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Madden NFL 22 [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- MLB The Show 21 [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (70% off)
- F1 2021 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Xbox Series X] - $26.99 (66% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $13.99 (66% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $15.99 (60% off)
- Humankind - $39.99 (20% off)
- Empire of Sin Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- Ghostrunner [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $11.54 (67% off)
- Battletoads [Xbox Series X] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- Quake [Xbox Series X] - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Black Friday 2021 Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Black Friday
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [PS5] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Deathloop [PS5] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- [PS5] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Returnal [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Back 4 Blood [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Far Cry 6 [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- FIFA 22 [PS5] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Riders Republic [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Tales of Arise [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Lost Judgment [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outriders [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Resident Evil: Village [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $34.79 (42% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Just Dance 2022 [PS5] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Triple Pack [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Hades [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- NHL 22 [PS5] - $48.99 (30% off)
- NBA 2K22 [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 22 [PS5] - $41.99 (40% off)
- MLB The Show 21 [PS5] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions - $23.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [PS5] - $29.99 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero [PS5/PS4] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $15.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $19.79 (34% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $14.79 (63% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Rez Infinite - $8.99 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Black Friday Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (30% off)
- KeyWe [PS5/PS4] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Cozy Grove - $11.24 (25% off)
- TOEM [PS5] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Last Stop [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $9.99 (60% off)
- The Long Dark - $10.49 (70% off)
- The Pathless [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Spiritfarer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $21.99 (45% off)
- Just Shapes & Beats - $14.99 (25% off)
- Godfall: Ascended Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- Children of Morta Complete Edition - $13.49 (50% off)
- Exit the Gungeon - $5.99 (40% off)
- CrossCode [PS5] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- John Wick Hex - $7.99 (60% off)
- Knights and Bikes - $10.99 (45% off)
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy - $9.99 (50% off)
- TowerFall Ascension - $2.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation PlayStation Indies Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $14.99 (25% off)
- Persona 5 - $8.99 (55% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Crew 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- A Way Out - $7.49 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $11.99 (80% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $7.99 (60% off)
- L.A. Noire - $19.99 (50% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $9.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.77 (60% off)
- The Last Guardian - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $16.49 (45% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Knockout City [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- First Class Trouble [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [PSVR Required] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Black Friday Cyber Deals
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - $41.99 (30% off)
- Super Mario Odyssey - $41.99 (30% off)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - $41.99 (30% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise - $44.99 (25% off)
- Bravely Default 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country - $27.99 (30% off)
- Among Us - $4.00 (20% off)
- Kirby Star Allies - $41.99 (30% off)
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order - $41.99 (30% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $26.79 (33% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $29.99 (25% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Just Dance 2022 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny - $39.99 (33% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim - $29.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $20.09 (33% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $20.09 (33% off)
- Cyber Shadow - $15.99 (20% off)
- Astral Chain - $41.99 (30% off)
- DAEMON X MACHINA - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise - $24.99 (50% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Hades - $17.49 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Messenger - $7.99 (60% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $17.99 (40% off)
- Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold - $24.99 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $21.99 (45% off)
- SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido - $24.99 (50% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $15.99 (20% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore - $41.99 (30% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $19.79 (67% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- 1-2-Switch - $29.99 (40% off)
- NBA 2K22 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens - $20.99 (33% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 - $8.99 (70% off)
- Ubisoft Cyber Deals
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (66% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (66% off)
- Family Feud - $9.89 (67% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- Jeopardy! - $7.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Cyber Deals
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $15.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $14.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $19.99 (33% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $9.99 (33% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $14.99 (25% off)
- EA Cyber Deals
- Lost in Random - $20.09 (33% off)
- Unravel Two - $3.39 (67% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $14.79 (66% off)
- SEGA/ATLUS Black Friday Sale
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania - $29.99 (25% off)
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder - $2.99 (80% off)
- SEGA AGES Phantasy Star - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA AGES Virtua Racing - $5.99 (25% off)
- SolSeraph - $2.99 (80% off)
- Citizens of Space - $2.99 (80% off)
- SEGA AGES Shinobi - $5.99 (25% off)
- Catherine: Full Body - $19.99 (60% off)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 - $14.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Wonder Boy: Monster Land - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Alex Kidd in Miracle World - $3.99 (50% off)
- Valkyria Chronicles - $9.99 (50% off)
- SEGA Genesis Classics - $14.99 (50% off)
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix - $19.69 (50% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Gain Ground - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Space Harrier - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo 2 - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Columns II: A Voyage Through Time - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Ichidant-R - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Fantasy Zone - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Herzog Zwei - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES G-LOC AIR BATTLE - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Thunder Force AC - $2.79 (65% off)
- Alien Isolation - $17.49 (50% off)
- Jackbox Games Cyber Deals
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack - $12.49 (50% off)
- Fibbage XL - $4.99 (50% off)
- Quiplash - $4.99 (50% off)
- Drawful 2 - $5.99 (40% off)
- Konami Cyber Deals
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Contra: Rogue Corps - $3.99 (90% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Super Bomberman R - $9.99 (75% off)
- Skelattack - $3.99 (80% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $41.99 (30% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Cruis'n Blast - $24.99 (42% off)
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions - $19.99 (50% off)
- KeyWe - $18.74 (25% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $35.99 (40% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure - $15.99 (20% off)
- Cozy Grove - $11.97 (20% off)
- Garden Story - $15.99 (20% off)
- Grindstone - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Maneater - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot Crashiversary Bundle - $59.99 (40% off)
- Disc Room - $7.49 (50% off)
- Torchlight 3 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered - $17.99 (55% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $11.99 (60% off)
- Dungeon Defenders: Awakened - $19.79 (67% off)
- WHAT THE GOLF? - $11.99 (40% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $8.24 (45% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $19.99 (50% off)
- Quake - $5.99 (40% off)
There are a lot of Black Friday deals this year! If you've found any we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals: Black Friday 2021