Weekend Console Download Deals: Black Friday 2021

Last week, you'll recall that PlayStation and Xbox got a headstart on their big deals for Black Friday 2021. Those deals are still up and running, so if you missed anything, be sure to check those out. However, now they're joined by Nintendo, which has started up the annual Black Friday Cyber Sales.

Nintendo's deals include rare first-party price drops on games like Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Super Mario Odyssey, and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, as well as on third-party exclusives like Monster Hunter Rise, Bravely Default 2, and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. There are hundreds of games on sale over on the eShop and we're spotlighting as many of them as we can! Happy shopping and enjoy the holiday!

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch

There are a lot of Black Friday deals this year! If you've found any we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.