Resident Evil 4 VR will get The Mercenaries mode for free in 2022 An upcoming update to RE4VR will bring the much beloved Mercenaries extra mode to the game.

Resident Evil 4 VR is one of the most surprisingly breakout times you can have with an HMD in 2021. It’s not just another port of Resident Evil 4 (itself a peak of the franchise), but it’s also incredibly well-adapted to give players an immersive feel of gunplay and survival. However, it was missing a few key bits of content, one of which was The Mercenaries extra mode. Thankfully, that mode is coming to RE4VR in a free 2022 update.

Meta Reality Labs (formerly Facebook) announced the upcoming Mercenaries update for Resident Evil 4 VR in a press release on November 23, 2021. According to the release, the development teams have heard the pleas for the mode to make the crossover to RE4VR. And so, Armature Studio and Reality Labs are releasing the mode at no extra cost in an update to Resident Evil 4 VR currently slated for 2022. Unfortunately, no word on the Ada Wong Separate Ways extra campaign or Assignment Ada missions was offered in this announcement. Nonetheless, The Mercenaries should be a delightful inclusion for a lot of fans.

Resident Evil 4 VR is a breakout VR hit in 2021. Reality Labs included in its press release that it has been the fastest-selling app in the history of the Quest VR headsets. Moreover, it got itself a nomination for Best VR Game at The Game Awards 2021. It’s a nomination we’d wholeheartedly agree with, having thoroughly enjoyed the game in our review for its adaptation of all of Resident Evil 4’s main campaign and controls into a sensible, visceral, and fun virtual reality environment.

We merely have a launch window for Resident Evil 4 VR’s The Mercenaries update right now. Stay tuned as we await a concrete date in 2022 for the actual release of the mode.