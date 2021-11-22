New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser comments on Activision Blizzard

Nintendo's Doug Bowser joins the industry leaders condemning Activision Blizzard.
Sam Chandler
2

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal published a report that exposed even more heinous behavior from Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. Following this report, many within the company and around the gaming industry spoke out against the behavior, including PlayStation’s Jim Ryan and Xbox’s Phill Spencer. Now, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser has spoken out against the ongoing situation at Activision Blizzard.

nintendo internal email activision blizzard

Imran Khan of Fanbyte reported on November 22, 2021, that Nintendo’s internal response to the Activision Blizzard situation was received by the outlet. In the email, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser addressed the reports, writing, “Along with all of you, I’ve been following the latest developments with Activision Blizzard and the ongoing reports of sexual harassment and toxicity at the company. I find these accounts distressing and disturbing. They run counter to my values as well as Nintendo’s beliefs, values, and policies.”

Khan outlines the rest of the email from Bowser, stating that “Nintendo is committed to having an open and inclusive workplace where all are welcome.” The email goes on to mention the ESA and states that Nintendo has been working with the ESA to “strengthen stances on harassment and abuse in the workplace.”

As the situation continues to unfold and new information comes to light, everyone within the video game sphere has their eyes trained on Activision Blizzard. It would appear as if this has provided some pressure, as Kotick has allegedly considered resigning if the issues aren’t fixed “with speed”. To add to this pressure, some 1,600 employees have signed a petition that calls for Kotick’s immediate resignation.

With Xbox, PlayStation, and now Nintendo speaking out against Activision Blizzard, it will be interesting to see what comes next.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola