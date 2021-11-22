Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser comments on Activision Blizzard Nintendo's Doug Bowser joins the industry leaders condemning Activision Blizzard.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal published a report that exposed even more heinous behavior from Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. Following this report, many within the company and around the gaming industry spoke out against the behavior, including PlayStation’s Jim Ryan and Xbox’s Phill Spencer. Now, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser has spoken out against the ongoing situation at Activision Blizzard.

Imran Khan of Fanbyte reported on November 22, 2021, that Nintendo’s internal response to the Activision Blizzard situation was received by the outlet. In the email, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser addressed the reports, writing, “Along with all of you, I’ve been following the latest developments with Activision Blizzard and the ongoing reports of sexual harassment and toxicity at the company. I find these accounts distressing and disturbing. They run counter to my values as well as Nintendo’s beliefs, values, and policies.”

Khan outlines the rest of the email from Bowser, stating that “Nintendo is committed to having an open and inclusive workplace where all are welcome.” The email goes on to mention the ESA and states that Nintendo has been working with the ESA to “strengthen stances on harassment and abuse in the workplace.”

As the situation continues to unfold and new information comes to light, everyone within the video game sphere has their eyes trained on Activision Blizzard. It would appear as if this has provided some pressure, as Kotick has allegedly considered resigning if the issues aren’t fixed “with speed”. To add to this pressure, some 1,600 employees have signed a petition that calls for Kotick’s immediate resignation.

With Xbox, PlayStation, and now Nintendo speaking out against Activision Blizzard, it will be interesting to see what comes next.