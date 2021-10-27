New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 27, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Though today's video is a short one, it's a good one.

This illusion is great

Can it get better? More colors? More layers?

Is bread in the USA really that sugary?

I hear it's more like cake than actual bread.

Lovely wholesome meme

I love funny images too.

Among Us and cats

What a perfect combo. If only Among Us could have made it into Smash Bros.

Love this baller move

Palming the real ball and given a pretty lady a fake one. Slick moves.

I don't know if this is real or not

These types of shirts are just so terrible.

This is looking slick

F-Zero fans rejoice.

Enjoying a brush

Oh to be a little animal being taken care of by a loving human.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Wednesday to brighten your Wednesday night!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

    October 27, 2021 8:55 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - October 27, 2021

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      October 27, 2021 9:06 PM

      >Is bread in the USA really that sugary?

      Bread here all has corn syrup in it and is gross, in Germany I had bread that was crunchy on the outside shell and then super soft inside but without being mushy, they eat it for breakfast, I don't eat bread but if I am in Germany I will

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      October 27, 2021 9:12 PM

      ER is up beeyotchez >:(

Hello, Meet Lola