Evening Reading - October 27, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- 13 terrifying horror games to play this Halloween
- 25 Things You (Probably) Didn't Know About Tomb Raider
- Happy Game review: Nightmare fuel
- The ultimate Destiny 2 fan gift guide
- Destiny 2 players are holding Xur hostage
- Bugsnax: The Isle of Bigsnax DLC announced for 2022
- Nintendo Switch datamine may reveal more N64 games coming to NSO + Expansion Pack
- Intel introduces its 12th-gen Alder Lake desktop CPUs
- Sony's State of Play gives us a glimpse at Little Devil Inside gameplay
- Pikmin Bloom is Nintendo's next mobile game with Niantic
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Though today's video is a short one, it's a good one.
This illusion is great
I love this illusion. Courtesy Idsvm on Reddit. pic.twitter.com/CaruN3c4l6— Ben Lang (@benz145) October 28, 2021
Can it get better? More colors? More layers?
Is bread in the USA really that sugary?
This is the saddest thing I've ever read in my entire life. pic.twitter.com/Hur55C2TzF— Kara Schlegl (@karaschlegl) October 27, 2021
I hear it's more like cake than actual bread.
Lovely wholesome meme
October 21, 2021
I love funny images too.
Among Us and cats
『スマブラ 』開発が終わって、参戦疑惑に気を遣う必要がなくなりましたね。— 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) October 23, 2021
今ならこんな写真を出しても、何ら問題なし！ pic.twitter.com/JwehfUu5SZ
What a perfect combo. If only Among Us could have made it into Smash Bros.
Love this baller move
October 23, 2021
Palming the real ball and given a pretty lady a fake one. Slick moves.
I don't know if this is real or not
October 23, 2021
These types of shirts are just so terrible.
This is looking slick
Quick test of a cylinder track over the new ocean shader: pic.twitter.com/b7VR67Fo6S— Aaronmac64 (Aero GPX) (@aaronmac64) October 23, 2021
F-Zero fans rejoice.
Enjoying a brush
はぶらっしんぐ pic.twitter.com/Nw88f4yit4— 🔨職人志望だった いこい🐭 (@syokusibo_rat) October 23, 2021
Oh to be a little animal being taken care of by a loving human.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Wednesday to brighten your Wednesday night!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - October 27, 2021