Evening Reading - October 27, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Though today's video is a short one, it's a good one.

This illusion is great

I love this illusion. Courtesy Idsvm on Reddit. pic.twitter.com/CaruN3c4l6 — Ben Lang (@benz145) October 28, 2021

Can it get better? More colors? More layers?

Is bread in the USA really that sugary?

This is the saddest thing I've ever read in my entire life. pic.twitter.com/Hur55C2TzF — Kara Schlegl (@karaschlegl) October 27, 2021

I hear it's more like cake than actual bread.

Lovely wholesome meme

I love funny images too.

Among Us and cats

What a perfect combo. If only Among Us could have made it into Smash Bros.

Love this baller move

Palming the real ball and given a pretty lady a fake one. Slick moves.

I don't know if this is real or not

These types of shirts are just so terrible.

This is looking slick

Quick test of a cylinder track over the new ocean shader: pic.twitter.com/b7VR67Fo6S — Aaronmac64 (Aero GPX) (@aaronmac64) October 23, 2021

F-Zero fans rejoice.

Enjoying a brush

Oh to be a little animal being taken care of by a loving human.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Wednesday to brighten your Wednesday night!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.