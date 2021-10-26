New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Pikmin Bloom is Nintendo's next mobile game with Niantic

Developed by Niantic, Pikmin Bloom looks to capitalize on the mechanics that made Pokemon GO a smash hit.
Sam Chandler
1

Pikmin Bloom is Nintendo’s next mobile game developed by Niantic, the team behind Pokemon GO. In Pikmin Bloom, players will be able to collect the plant-like Pikmin as they’re out and about, walking around town or their neighborhood. Check out the announcement trailer below.

Announced via a press release and a surprise video on YouTube, Pikmin Bloom looks to utilize similar mechanics as Niantic’s other hit mobile app, Pokemon GO. In Pikmin Bloom, players are rewarded for each step they take with Pikmin seedlings. The more steps, the more Pikmin that will blossom and join your squad.

pikmin bloom announced for mobile

As players continue to walk the same paths, flowers will eventually grow, creating a lush, virtual garden. You can also help your Pikmin mature by feeding them nectar and other fruit, which causes flowers to grow atop their heads. Pick the flowers and plant them to grow even more flowers.

The game tracks your steps and your route, which can be further enhanced with photos from your journey to create a sort of journal. The Pikmin will even collect postcards from the various locations you visit that you can keep or send on to your friends.

Pikmin Bloom is available now on iPhone and Android devices in Australia and Singapore and will be available in other countries and regions "shortly", according to the press release. You can learn more by heading to the Pikmin Bloom Twitter account. Keep an eye trained on our Niantic Labs page for more information on Pikmin Bloom.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola