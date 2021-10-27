Nintendo Switch datamine may reveal more N64 games coming to NSO + Expansion Pack Super Smash Bros. 64, The Legends of Zelda: Majora's Mask, and more may be making their way to Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo Switch Online recently expanded its catalogue of old titles when it added several Nintendo 64 games through the new Expansion Pack. Nine N64 games launched alongside the NSO + Expansion Pack, and Nintendo has already confirmed seven more are coming sometime in the near future. However, a new datamine may have revealed several more N64 games that are planned for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, including more Mario Party games and the original Super Smash Bros.

Datamined Nintendo Switch Online information was shared by MondoMega on Twitter. In the spreadsheet, we see the titles of N64 games already added to the online service, with game IDs for unrevealed games. If the number of IDs is an accurate representation of games yet to come to the service, then Nintendo is planning to bring a total of 38 N64 games to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Initial datamining from the N64 app is somewhat fruitful. Going by the game IDs there are at least 38 N64 titles planned for NSO. The list is alphabetical so you can fill in some of the gaps already; 37 is Majora, 32 is Smash, 33 is Wave Race, 14-16 is Mario Party, etc. pic.twitter.com/tiVcugmc88 — MondoMega (@Mondo_Mega) October 26, 2021

All of the titles listed are in alphabetical order, which means we can use deductive reasoning to narrow down some of the unrevealed titles, using what we know about the existing N64 library. We see 3 games between Mario Kart 64 and Mario Tennis. The only games in the N64 library that would alphabetically fall between those two are Mario Party 1, 2, and 3. There are two empty spots between Super Mario 64 and WinBack. It’s quite possible that one of those games could be none other than Super Smash Bros.

If Nintendo is planning to add another 22 N64 games to the NSO + Online Expansion Pack, we’ll likely see them roll out over the next several months. None of the information from this datamine has been confirmed by Nintendo, so you’ll want to keep that in mind when speculating. If you’ve been jumping into the available N64 games on Switch, we can help you learn how to get a multiplayer session going with friends.