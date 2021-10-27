New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Nintendo Switch datamine may reveal more N64 games coming to NSO + Expansion Pack

Super Smash Bros. 64, The Legends of Zelda: Majora's Mask, and more may be making their way to Nintendo Switch Online.
Donovan Erskine
3

Nintendo Switch Online recently expanded its catalogue of old titles when it added several Nintendo 64 games through the new Expansion Pack. Nine N64 games launched alongside the NSO + Expansion Pack, and Nintendo has already confirmed seven more are coming sometime in the near future. However, a new datamine may have revealed several more N64 games that are planned for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, including more Mario Party games and the original Super Smash Bros.

Datamined Nintendo Switch Online information was shared by MondoMega on Twitter. In the spreadsheet, we see the titles of N64 games already added to the online service, with game IDs for unrevealed games. If the number of IDs is an accurate representation of games yet to come to the service, then Nintendo is planning to bring a total of 38 N64 games to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

All of the titles listed are in alphabetical order, which means we can use deductive reasoning to narrow down some of the unrevealed titles, using what we know about the existing N64 library. We see 3 games between Mario Kart 64 and Mario Tennis. The only games in the N64 library that would alphabetically fall between those two are Mario Party 1, 2, and 3. There are two empty spots between Super Mario 64 and WinBack. It’s quite possible that one of those games could be none other than Super Smash Bros.

If Nintendo is planning to add another 22 N64 games to the NSO + Online Expansion Pack, we’ll likely see them roll out over the next several months. None of the information from this datamine has been confirmed by Nintendo, so you’ll want to keep that in mind when speculating. If you’ve been jumping into the available N64 games on Switch, we can help you learn how to get a multiplayer session going with friends.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola