Shacknews Dump - October 15, 2021 Animal Crossing content was abundant, nobody wants Elon Musk in Genshin Impact, and more hot news is on the way in this week's Shacknews Dump.

We’ve come to the end of another week and with comes another heaping helping of the hottest news topics going on. Whether it’s Elon in Genshin, Animal Crossing expansions, or Shatner in space, we’ve got it all here for you on the Shacknews Dump.

On this October 15 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we’ve got ourselves a whole hog collection of Animal Crossing content to talk about. There’s Version 2.0, the new Happy Home Paradise DLC, the inclusion in Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and plenty more. That’s not all though. Epic Games has finally gotten over itself to admit that it may have lifted Fortnite Imposters from Among Us. What’s more, they might work together! Elon Musk and Genshin Impact probably won’t though, after a recently deleted PR stunt reaching out to the tech CEO left fans cold and confused.

Tune in for these and other hot news topics as we go live with the Shacknews Dump at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch just below.

These are the topics we’ll be talking about on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into the Shacknews Dump and other ShackStream productions like it. Your support and engagement helps us to keep these livestreams going strong. If you’d like to further support ShackStreams then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Don’t forget that if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can do that for free by linking your Amazon account to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming, netting you a free Twitch subscription to use each month.

Cross your animals and Musk your Genshins. The Shacknews Dump is about to go live with all of the week’s most interesting news.