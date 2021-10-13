Epic Games and Innersloth tease Fortnite Among Us collaboration Fortnite Imposters may be getting some actual Among Us content in the future.

Epic Games found itself in the center of some controversy back in August when it revealed Fortnite Imposters, a new game mode that, to put things lightly, lifts a lot from Among Us. The similarities to last year’s breakout multiplayer game were so blatant, it elicited a response from a developer at Innersloth. Now, Epic Games has credited the indie studio as its inspiration behind the mode, and the two may even be working together on some new crossover content.

In the blog post for Fortnite update v18.20, Epic Games details new features on several different modes, including Impostors. In the post, the developer describes Fortnite Impostors as “the game mode inspired by Among Us from Innersloth!” Though that should go without saying, it’s actually rather significant. Epic Games made no mention of Among Us or Innersloth when it first released the game mode, and received a heap of backlash over it. It’s certainly not the first time that Fortnite has blatantly lifted elements from another popular game, but its riffing of Among Us - a game from an indie studio with far less reach and resources - rubbed fans the wrong way.

Now only has Epic Games properly credited Among Us as its inspiration, the two developers may be working on some sort of collaboration. Following the blog post, the Among Us and Fortnite Twitter accounts exchanged some (clearly planned) tweets, in which the two discussed possibly teaming up. “What do you think about working on something fun together sometime?” the Fortnite account asked, to which Among Us replied “have ur Agents contact our Crewmates.”

When Among Us Community Director Victoria Tran tweeted her frustrations about Fortnite Impostors, she mentioned how the team would have been more than happy to collaborate with Epic Games. It looks like that may finally be happening.