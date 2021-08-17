New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Among Us devs are sus on Fortnite's Impostor mode

The Impostor mode in Fortnite bears a whole lot of similarities to Among Us.

Sam Chandler
0

Fortnite’s newest mode, Impostors, has been clearly inspired by Among Us, a simple yet addictive social deduction game that skyrocketed in popularity in 2020. However, the developers over at Innersloth have expressed their sadness over a billion dollar company seeing something popular and adapting it for its own game.

For those just catching up, Fortnite has introduced a new mode called Impostors. In this mode, eight Agents must complete assignments to maintain the integrity of The Bridge. Meanwhile, two Impostors are out there trying to sabotage their efforts. While the format is based on the party game Werewolf (or Mafia), the parallels between Fortnite’s Impostor mode and Among Us are apparent.

Both Adriel Wallick and Victoria Tran took to Twitter to voice their disappointment over Epic Games’ apparent consumption and regurgitation of pop culture.

“It would've been really, really cool to collab haha. Just sad indie hours [right now],” Tran wrote before expanding on the idea that the Werewolf-like game mechanics aren’t exclusive to Among Us. “Like game mechanics fine, those shouldn't be gatekept, but at the very least even different themes or terminology makes things more interesting?”

Tran also wrote how this feels like a solid example of the problems women and people of color face in the technology industry, “I think it's just hitting me particularly hard today cause of all the bf dungeon stuff, plus this, and it hits so weirdly personal because it feels exactly like being a woman/POC in tech. It feels like a powerless ‘lol what's the point anymore’ of making our own stories/content.”

It’s worth remembering the history of Fortnite at this point. The game started out as a purely PVE-focused game where players built bases to defend against zombies. As PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds skyrocketed in popularity, Epic pivoted and released Fortnite: Battle Royale, the battle royale version of the game. Mention Fortnite to anyone these days and they’ll first think of the battle royale component, some may not even be aware of the Save the World PVE side.

This isn’t the first time Fortnite has introduced an Among Us-themed mode. Back in December of 2020, The Spy Within had a Spies versus Agents mode, with the Spies trying to eliminate the Agents before they could complete objectives. But the Impostors mode edges even closer to being more like Among Us.

Fortnite has always been a game where pop culture is used to great effect. From making emotes out of famous dance moves, unveiling a pirate-themed season after Sea of Thieves released to introducing Reboot Vans after Apex Legends’ success, the game isn’t shy about its inspirations. It seems that Among Us is the next game to provide inspiration to the cultural phenomenon that is Fortnite.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
Hello, Meet Lola