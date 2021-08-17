Fortnite Impostors mode channels Among Us to get a little more sus Fortnite's new Impostors mode is inspired by games like Among Us.

It’s no secret that Epic Games looks to some of the most popular online games out there to get some inspiration for future Fortnite content. One of the biggest games in the world over the past year or so was Among Us, the party-based deception game that became an absolute behemoth in gaming culture. Epic Games is doing its best impersonation with Fortnite Impostors, a new mode coming to the game.

Epic Games announced Fortnite Impostors in a post to its official website. In this mode, up to 10 players roam throughout a bridge in a top secret facility. Eight of these players are Agents, looking to maintain The Bridge and ensure its safety. The other two players are Impostors, looking to sabotage the facility and overtake it. The mode’s core gameplay is quite similar to that of Among Us.

Agents can win the game by completing tasks around The Bridge. This includes calibrating chests and llamas, repairing the Battle Bus, and delivering Storm reports. On the other side of things, Impostors are looking to eliminate enough Agents that they can take over The Bridge. Impostors can sabotage the work of Agents by temporarily disabling assignments, teleporting players around the map, and even making everybody in the game look like Peely for a short period of time.

When players discover an eliminated Agent or make their way to the discussion panel, they can trigger a discussion meeting. Here, players can use emotes, party chat, or the new quick chat to share information and deduce who the Impostors are. There will then be a voting period for the players to determine if they want to eject somebody from The Bridge.

The new trailer for Fortnite Impostors even ties the new mode into the game’s ongoing lore, with ties to Agent Jonesey and the corporation he works for. Fortnite Impostors is available now for all players. Stick with Shacknews for everything you need to know about Fortnite.