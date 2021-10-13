Shatner on Blue Origin suborbital space flight: 'important for everyone to have this experience' William Shatner officially became an astronaut when he traveled on Blue Origin's second human space flight.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin has made strong strides in furthering its space travel efforts, having just successfully completed its first human flight to space back in July of this year with the founder on board. The company has now completed its second suborbital space flight, this time with beloved actor William Shatner on board. Following the return, Shatner reflected on what the expedition meant to him, as well as mankind.

The second Blue Origin human space flight mission took place in the early hours of October 13, 2021. William Shatner was joined by Chris Boshuizen, Audrey Powers, and Glen de Vries. “What you have done…” Shatner said to CEO Jeff Bezos, who was on site when the rocket returned to Earth. “Everybody in the world needs to do this” Shatner continued, getting a bit choked up following his space flight experience.

William Shatner’s emotions in this circumstance are very understandable. For as much progress we’ve made into exploring space, only a small handful of humans have ever had the privilege of getting to experience it first-hand. Of course, Shatner spent years in space in the world of Star Trek, where he famously played Captain James T. Kirk. Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith shared some words following the successful trip:

At Blue Origin, we are motivated by the dreamers that inspire us and the builders who turn those dreams into reality. Today’s crew represented both dreamers and builders. We had the honor of flying our very own Audrey Powers, Vice President of New Shepard Operations, who fulfilled a lifelong dream to go to space and has been an integral part of building New Shepard. Our two customers, Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries, have built their own successful ventures and have now realized their own dreams of space travel. And, as everyone knows, William Shatner has played an important role in describing and imagining the wonders of universe and inspired many of us to pursue a career in the space industry.

Shatner's space flight was Blue Origin's second with humans on board.