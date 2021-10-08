Evening Reading - October 8, 2021

Hello, once again, to all of the great citizens of Shacknews! I am back again, just like that Progressive commercial you've seen a million times. Let's finish up this Friday in the only way we can and that's with some Evening Reading.

Samus is back!

Metroid Dread takes priority pic.twitter.com/zqN6N4zXPQ — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) October 7, 2021

It's been way too long since we've had a real Metroid. This feels really good.

And even Bethesda is giving props.

Our continuing celebration of Quake's 25th anniversary

Flashback: October 1st, 2000 (Frag 4). Winning with my teammates CZM, Spook and Ouija in @Quake 3 Arena (4v4 World Championship) for clan Kapitol.



First game we won 337 to -8!



Finals we beat r3volution 138-95, 122-113. 🌩 pic.twitter.com/n6ohWU2fy5 — FATAL1TY (@FATAL1TY) October 8, 2021

Shoutout to our man, Jonathan "FATAL1TY" Wendel, who has joined the Shacknews esports crew on more than one occasion.

No peeking!

I JUST BEAT BREATH OF THE WILD'S GREAT PLATEAU COMPLETELY BLINDFOLDED as;dflkasd;lfkjasd;f pic.twitter.com/QzNvXbtbzW — eric (@PointCrow) October 8, 2021

Hope Games Done Quick is watching. We're not far away from a blindfolded Breath of the Wild run, are we?

Learning French with Jeff Goldblum

If you watched this stream, then you're probably wondering, like me, how it's possible for Jeff Goldblum to possibly talk this much, ask this many questions, and barely stop to take a breath. He really is one of a kind, isn't he?

Namine's best drawing yet

Just 10 more until Sora comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate!

Scenes from New York Comic Con

Reunited and it feels so good 🖤 One of the best parts of #NYCC is being together with you all. Thanks for an amazing day 2. We can't wait to do it all over again tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/R8oA6jvNxe — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) October 9, 2021

It was the Sherloki that really sold me #NYCC pic.twitter.com/wFxH9aLOTV — Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) October 7, 2021

Hope everyone's having a good and safe time this weekend. Donovan's headed out there tomorrow, so say hello to him if you spot him!

Congratulations Barton and Jennifer! Thank you for sharing your memories with us! 💕 #NYCC pic.twitter.com/01XwdnoEZ5 — Funimation (@Funimation) October 8, 2021

Also, congratulations to this happy couple!

Nick-Nick-Nick-Nick-Ni-Nick-Nick-Nick!

JV8 with Day 1 Aang (?) pic.twitter.com/UyYWQxKZIa — TSM FTX Leffen (@TSM_Leffen) October 9, 2021

After Extensive playing only buffs I want for Korra is better hitbox on Nair and Jab (for more consistent jab reset)

bonus maybe a little more hitstun on light upair

love this character tho#NickelodeonAllStarbrawl pic.twitter.com/ndzAvs9sq9 — TKbreezy 🤠🎙 (@TKbreezy) October 8, 2021

I AM GETTING PATRICIDES FASTER THAN THE FUNNY PLAYS



PLEASE HELP pic.twitter.com/Eb8FQXXASb — 🔴LIVE-thero 🎮 (@Lythero) October 9, 2021

Whether Nick All-Star Brawl has staying power is debatable, but let's enjoy these shows while they last.

Your regular dose of Mario Maker trolls

I'm a big fan of CarlSagan42 and will watch his Mario Maker streams regularly. He's at his best when trying to take on Super Mario Maker 2's most notorious troll levels, so if this is your first time seeing him, enjoy his latest video!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

AEW Rampage is tonight and you're damn right I'm posting the latest from The Acclaimed!

#TheAcclaimed want the #AEW World Tag Team Titles and clearly want to make a lot of enemies in Philadelphia - Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/22alHIkewt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2021

Tonight in video game music

Remember last week when I posted a mix for a track from Metroid Prime: Federation Force, talking about how that game wasn't received very well? Well, here's Metroid: Other M, another game that wasn't received very well. Nonetheless, here's a new mix!

That is your Evening Reading to send you off into... well, what should be a three-day weekend for some of you. It certainly will be here at Shacknews, as we celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, as well as Duke Nukem. So our regularly scheduled posts will resume on Tuesday.

