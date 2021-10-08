New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 8, 2021

Let's wrap this week up with some Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hello, once again, to all of the great citizens of Shacknews! I am back again, just like that Progressive commercial you've seen a million times. Let's finish up this Friday in the only way we can and that's with some Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Samus is back!

It's been way too long since we've had a real Metroid. This feels really good.

And even Bethesda is giving props.

Our continuing celebration of Quake's 25th anniversary

Shoutout to our man, Jonathan "FATAL1TY" Wendel, who has joined the Shacknews esports crew on more than one occasion.

No peeking!

Hope Games Done Quick is watching. We're not far away from a blindfolded Breath of the Wild run, are we?

Learning French with Jeff Goldblum

If you watched this stream, then you're probably wondering, like me, how it's possible for Jeff Goldblum to possibly talk this much, ask this many questions, and barely stop to take a breath. He really is one of a kind, isn't he?

Namine's best drawing yet

Just 10 more until Sora comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate!

Scenes from New York Comic Con

Hope everyone's having a good and safe time this weekend. Donovan's headed out there tomorrow, so say hello to him if you spot him!

Also, congratulations to this happy couple!

Nick-Nick-Nick-Nick-Ni-Nick-Nick-Nick!

Whether Nick All-Star Brawl has staying power is debatable, but let's enjoy these shows while they last.

Your regular dose of Mario Maker trolls

I'm a big fan of CarlSagan42 and will watch his Mario Maker streams regularly. He's at his best when trying to take on Super Mario Maker 2's most notorious troll levels, so if this is your first time seeing him, enjoy his latest video!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

AEW Rampage is tonight and you're damn right I'm posting the latest from The Acclaimed!

Tonight in video game music

Remember last week when I posted a mix for a track from Metroid Prime: Federation Force, talking about how that game wasn't received very well? Well, here's Metroid: Other M, another game that wasn't received very well. Nonetheless, here's a new mix!

That is your Evening Reading to send you off into... well, what should be a three-day weekend for some of you. It certainly will be here at Shacknews, as we celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, as well as Duke Nukem. So our regularly scheduled posts will resume on Tuesday. In the meantime, we'll kindly ask that you to subscribe to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. It doesn't just help keep the lights on, but also ensures that everyone here on the Shacknews staff, including myself, can continue to bring you the best of video games every day. Well, every day that isn't a holiday, of course.

Got any big Friday plans? Join the conversation and let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he's also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

