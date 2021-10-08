Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition officially announced
At long last, we have confirmation that Rockstar is bringing Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas to consoles, PC, and mobile devices.
It was a nearly impossible time keeping the lid on the news of a return of classic Grand Theft Auto games, but Rockstar has finally announced an upcoming bundle of some of its most beloved titles in one package. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is set to bring Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas to new consoles and PC this year, as well as mobile devices in 2022.
Rockstar officially announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition in a press release, along with posts on the Rockstar Twitter on October 8, 2021. The collection brings GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC this year. Rockstar also confirmed that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is being developed for mobile launch on iOS and Android in the first half of 2022. Each of the games included in the trilogy will feature across the board improvements, graphical updates, gameplay enhancements, and further quality-of-life features to take some of the age off these classic games.
October 8, 2021
Grand Theft Auto 3 first launched in 2001 and revolutionized the franchise, putting it on the map in a big way. The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is a celebration of the 20-year anniversary of the franchise revolution and the Vice City and San Andreas games that followed soon after in that same formula.
It should be noted that this is the same Grand Theft Auto trilogy that we’ve been seeing in rumors and ratings board leaks in recent news. As suggested by those leaks, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is slated to launch before the end of 2021 (so, fairly soon). That said, we didn’t get a release date at this time just yet. Stay tuned for the console and PC launch dates, as well as mobile release dates for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition in the near future.
https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/8/22711013/grand-theft-auto-trilogy-definitive-vice-city-iii-san-andreas-pc-console
Big same. Was talking about it with Craddock. Aiming was the one I brought up because even at the time I thought the auto-lock aim and few aimed weapons controlled really rough. I think everyone who's interested wants these games to _not_ play exactly like games from 2001/2002 haha
Will be keeping an eye out like a hawk for the the gameplay enhancements they promised.
Kinda want to boycott this because of their dick moves to the reverse engineering guys
https://www.pcgamer.com/grand-theft-auto-modders-that-tried-to-get-around-a-dmca-claim-get-walloped-with-take-two-lawsuit/
Basically they reverse engineered the code. If they had stolen the code or something I could see a case, but it looks like they used debug symbols or something and clean room reverse engineered it.
I guess. I just think it’s weird that Blizzard, in the running with Zenimax to be the most litigious game company on earth, sees no issue with Devilution (a reverse engineering of Diablo 1) but Take Two has an issue with these guys. They’re not distributing the game for free, you still have to have the data, and it’s not like they’re eroding some competitive advantage since these are ancient engines, they’re just making them playable on newer hardware.
It could be like the Right to Repair thing where no one really cares except ignorable weirdos like me but having a massive lawsuit like the one they’re intent on doing is going to maybe be more destructive than they care for.
I guess a key difference is Blizzard is not trying to sell Diablo 1 anymore. If they did maybe they’d change their tune.
I've been playing through GTA IV (which I've never finished and which is also about 25% too long) on Xbox. But overal it's been great. I've always wanted to play all the way through San Andreas so maybe better controls and graphics will make that a better experience (because the couple of times I've tried in the last few years - the controls were ROUGH).
I think I’m getting close to the end. The main frustration has been the lack of sane checkpointing. If you die you might have to drive all the way across all the islands to have to pick up a car just to turn around and drive back to where the actual fight takes place where you might die and then have to go do all of those long drives again. It’s such dumb design. GTA V mostly fixed a lot of that.
I liked the characters in V way way more. Nico just seems like a bad person. Unlike a lot of other GTAs where the main protagonists might be a bad guy trying to do the right thing, in IV, Nico just seems like a bad guy who occasionally by accident does a good thing but not because he wanted to. He’s a very passive protagonist too. I know Trever and Michael and Franklin weren’t saints but they tried to do the right thing… maybe not morally or ethically right but at least the right thing in their particular situation. You feel like they’d probably have your back if you didn’t screw them over. Where as Nico feels like he’d flip on you if someone offered him $5 or a cheeseburger.
