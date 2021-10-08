Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition officially announced At long last, we have confirmation that Rockstar is bringing Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas to consoles, PC, and mobile devices.

It was a nearly impossible time keeping the lid on the news of a return of classic Grand Theft Auto games, but Rockstar has finally announced an upcoming bundle of some of its most beloved titles in one package. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is set to bring Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas to new consoles and PC this year, as well as mobile devices in 2022.

Rockstar officially announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition in a press release, along with posts on the Rockstar Twitter on October 8, 2021. The collection brings GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC this year. Rockstar also confirmed that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is being developed for mobile launch on iOS and Android in the first half of 2022. Each of the games included in the trilogy will feature across the board improvements, graphical updates, gameplay enhancements, and further quality-of-life features to take some of the age off these classic games.

Grand Theft Auto 3 first launched in 2001 and revolutionized the franchise, putting it on the map in a big way. The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is a celebration of the 20-year anniversary of the franchise revolution and the Vice City and San Andreas games that followed soon after in that same formula.

It should be noted that this is the same Grand Theft Auto trilogy that we’ve been seeing in rumors and ratings board leaks in recent news. As suggested by those leaks, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is slated to launch before the end of 2021 (so, fairly soon). That said, we didn’t get a release date at this time just yet. Stay tuned for the console and PC launch dates, as well as mobile release dates for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition in the near future.