Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 8: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl launch discount

So this Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl thing is really a thing that's happening, is it? Alright, I guess we're doing this. The Nickelodeon mascot fighter is out in the wild now and it's launched with a pretty decent discount to get you started. You'll find the best deal over at Gamersgate, but if you have any Steam space bucks or Green Man Gaming membership stuffs you want to use, you'll find it over there, as well.

Most of the Tokyo Game Show promotions have ended, but you'll find a few holdovers on Steam, the Humble Store, and the Epic Games Store. Football season is a month in and EA is already discounting Madden NFL 22 on both Steam and Origin, so if you want some sweet, sweet last-gen football, then there you go. The Humble Store has a pretty enticing Honor & Glory sale with games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Or, if you prefer to spend no money at all, jump over to the Ubisoft Store and get the old school Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon for absolutely free to celebrate the franchise's anniversary.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of September, select from the following games: Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse, Mighty Switch Force Collection, Beautiful Desolation, Valfaris, Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered, Before Your Eyes, Quest Hunter, Everspace, Encodya, Change: A Homeless Survival Experience, The House of Da Vinci, Kill it with Fire, Fury Unleashed, Assassin's Creed 2 Deluxe Edition, Creeper World 3: Arc Eternal, Gloria Victis, and Truberbrook. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of October, select between Katana Zero, Amnesia: Rebirth, John Wick Hex, 112 Operator, Guts and Glory, Ring of Pain, GARAGE: Bad Trip, Textorcist, Tools Up, Hiveswap Friendsim, Black Future '88, and Siberia 3. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for Primal Carnage: Extinction. Pay more than the average $10.73 for Trine 2: Complete Story, Shift Happens, and Warhammer: End Times Vermintide Collector's Edition. Pay $13 or more to also receive Survive the Nights and Trailmakers Deluxe Edition. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.