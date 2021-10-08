Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 8: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl launch discount

So this Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl thing is really a thing that's happening, is it? Alright, I guess we're doing this. The Nickelodeon mascot fighter is out in the wild now and it's launched with a pretty decent discount to get you started. You'll find the best deal over at Gamersgate, but if you have any Steam space bucks or Green Man Gaming membership stuffs you want to use, you'll find it over there, as well.
Most of the Tokyo Game Show promotions have ended, but you'll find a few holdovers on Steam, the Humble Store, and the Epic Games Store. Football season is a month in and EA is already discounting Madden NFL 22 on both Steam and Origin, so if you want some sweet, sweet last-gen football, then there you go. The Humble Store has a pretty enticing Honor & Glory sale with games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Or, if you prefer to spend no money at all, jump over to the Ubisoft Store and get the old school Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon for absolutely free to celebrate the franchise's anniversary.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- PC Building Simulator - FREE until 10/14
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $40.19 (33% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - $47.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix - $39.99 (20% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Big Con - $9.74 (35% off)
- Knight Squad 2 - $11.99 (20% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of September, select from the following games: Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse, Mighty Switch Force Collection, Beautiful Desolation, Valfaris, Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered, Before Your Eyes, Quest Hunter, Everspace, Encodya, Change: A Homeless Survival Experience, The House of Da Vinci, Kill it with Fire, Fury Unleashed, Assassin's Creed 2 Deluxe Edition, Creeper World 3: Arc Eternal, Gloria Victis, and Truberbrook. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition [Steam] - $19.49 (70% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $49.79 (17% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $31.18 (48% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $17.69 (41% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $13.19 (56% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $17.59 (84% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $16.19 (82% off)
- CODE VEIN [Steam] - $13.19 (78% off)
- Ni No Kuni 2 Revenant Kingdom [Steam] - $8.39 (86% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion [Steam] - $9.44 (37% off)
- Outward [Steam] - $11.59 (71% off)
Gamersgate
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $33.99 (32% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle [Steam] - $51.75 (39% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition [UPlay] - $26.69 (78% off)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield [Steam] - $8.99 (25% off)
- Haven [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
- The Falconeer [Steam] - $11.24 (44% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
GOG.com
- Blade of Darkness - $11.99 (20% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $34.99 (30% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- River City Girls - $20.99 (30% off)
- Bridge Constructor Portal - $2.99 (70% off)
- Mutant Football League Dynasty Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection - $8.99 (70% off)
- Democracy 4 [In Development] - $13.49 (50% off)
- Tropico 6 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ape Out - $4.94 (67% off)
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number - $2.99 (80$ off)
- Hotline Miami - $1.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3 - $1.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $33.99 (32% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $36.17 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.49 (55% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $42.50 (57% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Balan Wonderworld [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $36.00 (64% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $34.86 (77% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [UPlay] - $7.83 (87% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $6.72 (66% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire [Steam] - $9.75 (61% off)
- Ghostrunner [Steam] - $12.00 (60% off)
- Haven [Steam] - $13.49 (46% off)
- Chrono Trigger [Steam] - $7.50 (50% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of October, select between Katana Zero, Amnesia: Rebirth, John Wick Hex, 112 Operator, Guts and Glory, Ring of Pain, GARAGE: Bad Trip, Textorcist, Tools Up, Hiveswap Friendsim, Black Future '88, and Siberia 3. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
Pay $1 for Primal Carnage: Extinction. Pay more than the average $10.73 for Trine 2: Complete Story, Shift Happens, and Warhammer: End Times Vermintide Collector's Edition. Pay $13 or more to also receive Survive the Nights and Trailmakers Deluxe Edition. These activate on Steam.
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Honor & Glory
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam/Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden [Steam] - $13.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Honor and Glory Sale.
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers: Endgame Edition [Steam] - $38.98 (35% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Legend of Mana [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13 [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Slay the Spire [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Fable Anniversary [Steam] - $8.74 (75% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour [Steam] - $1.99 (90% off)
Origin
- Madden NFL 22 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Battlefield 5 Definitive Edition - $4.99 (90% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon - FREE! (Must claim before 10/11 @ 10AM local time)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Collection - $18.00 (80% off)
Steam
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $39.99 (20% off)
- Death's Door Deluxe Edition - $19.67 (34% off)
- Subnautica Ultimate Collection - $51.71 (35% off)
- Square Enix TGS 2021 Sale
- NieR Replicant - $38.99 (35% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Legend of Mana - $22.49 (25% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Windows Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Square Enix TGS 2021 Sale.
- Hell Let Loose - $29.99 (25% off)
- Death Stranding - $23.99 (60% off)
- Madden NFL 22 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 3 - $22.49 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 10/11 @ 10AM PT)
- Outriders - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $8.99 (40% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.99 (60% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Battlefield 5 Definitive Edition - $4.99 (90% off)
- Prison Architect - $7.49 (75% off)
- Planet Zoo - $17.99 (60% off)
- Brutal Legend - $3.74 (75% off)
