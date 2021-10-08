Nintendo's Ask The Developer talks Switch OLED with Ko Shiota and Toru Yamashita Nintendo breaks down everything new in the Switch OLED in its latest Ask The Developer.

Nintendo’s Ask The Developer segment gives the company a chance to speak at length to the community, answering questions that the average fan may have about its latest products and services. The latest episode has been released, and it centers on the newly released Nintendo Switch OLED. Leadership from Nintendo talk in detail about what changes fans can expect when they pick up the newest iteration of the hybrid console.

The newest Ask The Developer went live on October 7, 2021. Originally recorded in Japanese, the entire episode was translated to english and uploaded as a blog post on the Nintendo website. This time around, Director Ko Shiota and Deputy General Manager Toru Yamashita answer questions about the Switch OLED. One question asked the pair what criteria they had when deciding what would be included in the new Switch model.

Yamashita: Because we wanted to “refine” what we already had, we made sure that we wouldn’t add any new features that couldn’t be used with previously released software. For example, if we added a new button or function to the Joy-Con controllers, you wouldn’t be able to use it in previously released software or games, unless we updated them as well.

Nintendo also discusses what’s under the hood, detailing the specifics of how the new model improves over the base Nintendo Switch hardware.

Shiota: This OLED display uses organic material that enables display of vivid colors. Also, a deeper black can be displayed, so there’s a stronger contrast between white and black, and it’s now possible for a crisp color display. However, we needed to fit all the peripheral parts necessary to display images on the OLED screen—like the integrated circuits and cables—into the narrower bezel. It would’ve fit in the bezel width of the existing model, but it wouldn’t work in the same way this time around. So we consulted with the display manufacturer, and ultimately, we put the integrated circuits on a film and folded this film back into the bezel.

Although the new brighter and bigger screen is flashy, there are several aspects of the Switch OLED that aren’t users won’t notice the moment they take it out of the box. The developers took some time to talk about the invisible elements of the Nintendo Switch OLED.

Yamashita: The speaker parts themselves were changed. If you listen and compare them, you’ll be able to notice the difference. In order to make use of the changed speakers, we had to redesign the mechanism that leads to the produced sound and the structure around the speakers. The screen is bigger, but this means less space inside the console. So it was a lot of work from a technical perspective to work out how to make the audio better. However, for people playing multiplayer games in tabletop mode or for people playing in handheld mode, we wanted to make the audio much clearer, as well as the screen much bigger and easier to see.

In addition to the upgraded speakers, the Switch OLED also sports a 64 GB internal hard drive, doubling that of the original iteration of the console.

There’s a lot to learn about the behind the scenes of the Nintendo Switch OLED’s creation in the second episode of Ask The Developer. If you’re considering picking up the system yourself, be sure to check out our review.