Nintendo's Ask The Developer talks Switch OLED with Ko Shiota and Toru Yamashita

Nintendo’s Ask The Developer segment gives the company a chance to speak at length to the community, answering questions that the average fan may have about its latest products and services. The latest episode has been released, and it centers on the newly released Nintendo Switch OLED. Leadership from Nintendo talk in detail about what changes fans can expect when they pick up the newest iteration of the hybrid console.
The newest Ask The Developer went live on October 7, 2021. Originally recorded in Japanese, the entire episode was translated to english and uploaded as a blog post on the Nintendo website. This time around, Director Ko Shiota and Deputy General Manager Toru Yamashita answer questions about the Switch OLED. One question asked the pair what criteria they had when deciding what would be included in the new Switch model.
Nintendo also discusses what’s under the hood, detailing the specifics of how the new model improves over the base Nintendo Switch hardware.
Although the new brighter and bigger screen is flashy, there are several aspects of the Switch OLED that aren’t users won’t notice the moment they take it out of the box. The developers took some time to talk about the invisible elements of the Nintendo Switch OLED.
In addition to the upgraded speakers, the Switch OLED also sports a 64 GB internal hard drive, doubling that of the original iteration of the console.
There’s a lot to learn about the behind the scenes of the Nintendo Switch OLED’s creation in the second episode of Ask The Developer. If you’re considering picking up the system yourself, be sure to check out our review.
