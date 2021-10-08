Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 8: Tetris Effect: Connected is on Switch

We are all connected through our love for video games. Until today, we haven't all been connected through Enhance's wonderful take on the Tetris franchise. Today, the Tetris Effect vision is whole, as Tetris Effect: Connected graces the Nintendo Switch. If that's not enough, it's on sale! Yes, Tetris Effect: Connected has launched with a 25 percent off sale, so go ahead and jump on that while you have a chance. Maybe use it with your fancy new Nintendo Switch OLED model.
Elsewhere, PlayStation has kicked off its Hidden Gems sale, encouraging you to pick up any games that might have slid under the radar. If you'd rather go with something more high profile, the Blockbuster Sale is still active for another week. Over at Xbox, the Harvest Sale offers up a few major titles worth checking out, including Scarlet Nexus and the Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition. Plus, be on the lookout for Nickelodeon's All-Star Brawl, which just launched with a discount. And, of course, Rock Band 4 is celebrating its sixth anniversary! Dust off your instruments and pick it up while it's on sale!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Aaero - FREE!
- Mulaka - FREE!
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Narita Boy - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $39.99 (20% off)
- Outriders - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield 5 Definitive Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle - $29.99 (50% off)
- Harvest Sale
- Scarlet Nexus [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $13.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.49 (35% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $13.99 (65% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition - $47.49 (50% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $9.89 (67% off)
- Terraria - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Harvest Sale.
- WB Games Publisher Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $14.99 (70% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War - $9.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $4.99 (75% off)
- Hitman 2 - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $11.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox WB Games Publisher Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $9.89 (67% off)
- Hidden Gems
- Judgment [PS5] - $23.99 (40% off)
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game - $23.99 (40% off)
- Spiritfarer - $17.99 (40% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $9.99 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $13.74 (45% off)
- Haven [PS5/PS4] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dodgeball Academia - $19.99 (20% off)
- Nidhogg 2 - $5.99 (60% off)
- Wattam - $7.99 (60% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Rock Band 4 Rivals - $29.99 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Hidden Gems Sale.
- Blockbuster Games
- Returnal [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 - $25.99 (35% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $33.49 (33% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $54.99 (45% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS5/PS4] - $34.79 (42% off)
- Outriders [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Knockout City - $9.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- DOOM Eternal [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Dreams - $9.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - $7.49 (50% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Blockbuster Games Sale.
- Games Under $15
- God of War - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 - $8.99 (55% off)
- A Way Out - $8.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 - $5.99 (70% off)
- LittleBigPlanet 3 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Infamous: Second Son - $9.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.77 (60% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Forces - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Rage 2 - $14.79 (63% off)
- Prey - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- Death's Gambit - $7.99 (60% off)
- RAD - $4.99 (75% off)
- World of Final Fantasy - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Hell Let Loose [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Mortal Kombat X - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- PGA Tour 2K21 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Tetris Effect: Connected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Children of Morta - $8.57 (60% off)
- Moonlighter - $6.24 (75% off)
- Focus Publisher Week
- A Plague of Innocence: Cloud Version - $29.99 (25% off)
- Call of Cthulhu - $11.99 (40% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $14.99 (25% off)
- Farming Simulator 20 - $22.49 (50% off)
- Masters of Anima - $2.51 (66% off)
- MudRunner: American Wilds - $7.49 (75% off)
- Othercide - $15.99 (20% off)
- Shady Part of Me - $10.49 (30% off)
- SnowRunner - $29.99 (25% off)
- Vampyr - $15.19 (60% off)
- Golf Story - $7.49 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $12.49 (75% off)
- LEGO Builder's Journey - $15.99 (20% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $9.99 (75% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 8: Tetris Effect: Connected is on Switch