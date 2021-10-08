New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 8: Tetris Effect: Connected is on Switch

Tetris Effect: Connected is now on the Nintendo Switch and you can pick it up today at a nice discount.
Ozzie Mejia
2

We are all connected through our love for video games. Until today, we haven't all been connected through Enhance's wonderful take on the Tetris franchise. Today, the Tetris Effect vision is whole, as Tetris Effect: Connected graces the Nintendo Switch. If that's not enough, it's on sale! Yes, Tetris Effect: Connected has launched with a 25 percent off sale, so go ahead and jump on that while you have a chance. Maybe use it with your fancy new Nintendo Switch OLED model.

Elsewhere, PlayStation has kicked off its Hidden Gems sale, encouraging you to pick up any games that might have slid under the radar. If you'd rather go with something more high profile, the Blockbuster Sale is still active for another week. Over at Xbox, the Harvest Sale offers up a few major titles worth checking out, including Scarlet Nexus and the Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition. Plus, be on the lookout for Nickelodeon's All-Star Brawl, which just launched with a discount. And, of course, Rock Band 4 is celebrating its sixth anniversary! Dust off your instruments and pick it up while it's on sale!

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

