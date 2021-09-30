New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 30, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku... wait...

Something a little bit different. Simon did tackle a soduku, but he's also started another game, Baba Is You!

The Harder They Fall

Check out this awesome trailer for a new movie on Netflix. This looks great!

Let this heal your soul

Look at these two cuties having a bath and some self-care. You should do some self-care too.

Remember your Zoom etiquette

Everyone wants to see your pet.

They bring up a good point

Have either of them said anything about this?

Remember, people do like you

Don't create problems in your head! You are loved!

Marcus Lehto takes another pass at Halo: Combat Evolved

This looks pretty dang incredible.

Is Fraiser inside the Lakitu camera?

I can hear that sound right now. The buzzing, zipping noise as it flies around.

Half-Life: Alyx was a phenomenal game

I really want to play it again.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a favorite photo of mine of Wednesday! She's pretty tough to track down, as she enjoys sleeping in nooks and crannies.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

