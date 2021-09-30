Evening Reading - September 30, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku... wait...

Something a little bit different. Simon did tackle a soduku, but he's also started another game, Baba Is You!

The Harder They Fall

Check out this awesome trailer for a new movie on Netflix. This looks great!

Let this heal your soul

this tiktok single-handedly healed all my traumas pic.twitter.com/0TsHcfhuMV — ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗮 ฅ´• ﻌ •`ฅ (@chonkyfatcat) September 29, 2021

Look at these two cuties having a bath and some self-care. You should do some self-care too.

Remember your Zoom etiquette

I know we’re all tired of being on Zoom, but some important Zoom etiquette reminders:

- everyone wants to see your cat

- don’t just say “my cat is here,” hold your cat up to the camera so we can see it

- when your cat is on camera, either say “cat” or type “cat” in the chat — Librarianshipwreck (@libshipwreck) September 28, 2021

Everyone wants to see your pet.

They bring up a good point

so nicki said "i never fucked wayne i never fucked drake," and both drake & wayne said "i never fucked nicki.” but there was 0 line in the song saying wayne & drake never fucked each other. in this essay i will — ben ♡ (@benxta_) September 28, 2021

Have either of them said anything about this?

Remember, people do like you

here’s your reminder that unless someone explicitly told you with their words they are upset with you, there is no need for you to worry yourself sick. you have no mental or emotional obligation to people who do not communicate with you. no matter how much you love them — THE lusty argonian maid (@lindawgtwitch) September 30, 2021

Don't create problems in your head! You are loved!

Marcus Lehto takes another pass at Halo: Combat Evolved

Alright, here some some more Halo CE redux pics!



First up are some phone wallpapers. A few of you were asking for these.#Halo pic.twitter.com/T7PlwkLELY — Marcus Lehto (@game_fabricator) September 30, 2021

This looks pretty dang incredible.

Is Fraiser inside the Lakitu camera?

frasier looking at princess peach's castle pic.twitter.com/SZUZGGJonc — frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) September 29, 2021

I can hear that sound right now. The buzzing, zipping noise as it flies around.

Half-Life: Alyx was a phenomenal game

fuck.



just thinking about the end of Half-Life: Alyx again... — danny o'dwyer (@dannyodwyer) September 30, 2021

I really want to play it again.

Here's a favorite photo of mine of Wednesday! She's pretty tough to track down, as she enjoys sleeping in nooks and crannies.

