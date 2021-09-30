How to FaceTime between iPhone and Windows or Android devices Here's what you need to do to FaceTime with users on Windows or Android devices.

When iOS 15 was released, it introduced several new features for iPhone users to explore. Easily one of the most fascinating is the ability to now FaceTime with users that aren’t on iOS devices, without needing to jailbreak your phone or take any third-party methods. Let’s look at how you can call Windows and Android users on FaceTime.

iPhone users that have updated their phones to iOS 15 can conduct FaceTime calls with users that are on different operating systems by following these steps:

Open the FaceTime app

Select “Create Link”

Send the link to the person you want to chat with. This can be done through texting, emailing, Direct Messaging, and any other form of text-based communication.

Tap “FaceTime Link”

Press “Join”

That’s all you need to do in order to FaceTime with people on Windows or Android devices. When the other person opens the FaceTime Link, you will need to approve them in order for them to join the call. Then, the two of you can freely join and leave the call using the created link. This can also be used for group FaceTime calls with multiple people. While the other users don’t need an iOS device, they’ll need a functioning microphone and camera in order to properly use the service.

The ability to create FaceTime Links was introduced in iOS 15, and works in a fashion similar to zoom. While those on Windows and Android devices won’t be able to take advantage of all of the cool features present on iPhone - like Portrait Mode or Memojis - they will have a method of video chatting with a user on iPhone. This was previously not possible unless third-party applications were used. For more on what you can do with your iPhone, stick with us here on Shacknews.