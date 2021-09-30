New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

How to FaceTime between iPhone and Windows or Android devices

Here's what you need to do to FaceTime with users on Windows or Android devices.
Donovan Erskine
2

When iOS 15 was released, it introduced several new features for iPhone users to explore. Easily one of the most fascinating is the ability to now FaceTime with users that aren’t on iOS devices, without needing to jailbreak your phone or take any third-party methods. Let’s look at how you can call Windows and Android users on FaceTime.

How to FaceTime between iPhone and Windows or Android devices

iPhone users that have updated their phones to iOS 15 can conduct FaceTime calls with users that are on different operating systems by following these steps:

  • Open the FaceTime app
  • Select “Create Link”
  • Send the link to the person you want to chat with. This can be done through texting, emailing, Direct Messaging, and any other form of text-based communication.
  • Tap “FaceTime Link”
  • Press “Join”

That’s all you need to do in order to FaceTime with people on Windows or Android devices. When the other person opens the FaceTime Link, you will need to approve them in order for them to join the call. Then, the two of you can freely join and leave the call using the created link. This can also be used for group FaceTime calls with multiple people. While the other users don’t need an iOS device, they’ll need a functioning microphone and camera in order to properly use the service.

The ability to create FaceTime Links was introduced in iOS 15, and works in a fashion similar to zoom. While those on Windows and Android devices won’t be able to take advantage of all of the cool features present on iPhone - like Portrait Mode or Memojis - they will have a method of video chatting with a user on iPhone. This was previously not possible unless third-party applications were used. For more on what you can do with your iPhone, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola