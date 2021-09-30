Sony acquires Demon's Souls remake developer Bluepoint Games

Sony and Microsoft have been in a sort of arms race, as the two major companies have been purchasing studios left and right, building up their roster of original and exclusive talent. The PlayStation creator is the latest to add another noteworthy name to its arsenal, as Sony has officially acquired Bluepoint Games, the studio behind the Demon’s Souls remake.
Sony announced its acquisition of Bluepoint Games in a post to the PlayStation Blog on September 30, 2021. Bluepoint has collaborated with Sony several times in the past, and now, it’s an official part of the PlayStation Studios family. In the post, head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst spoke more to the acquisition.
President of Bluepoint Games Marco Thrush also shared a statement, in which he said the following:
Most recently, Bluepoint Games developed the Demon’s Souls remake that launched as a PS5 exclusive, to much acclaim from fans and critics. Before that, the studio worked on the PS4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus, as well as the collection of Uncharted remasters packaged as the Nathan Drake Collection. Sony hasn’t indicated if Bluepoint will continue to work on remakes and remasters of beloved games, or if it would be given the reins to its own original project.
Bluepoint Games is the latest developer to join PlayStation Studios, as Firesprite Games was acquired just earlier this month. In order to keep up with the latest business moves of Sony Interactive Entertainment, be sure to stick with us right here on Shacknews.
