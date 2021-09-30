Sony acquires Demon's Souls remake developer Bluepoint Games Bluepoint Games is the newest addition to PlayStation Studios.

Sony and Microsoft have been in a sort of arms race, as the two major companies have been purchasing studios left and right, building up their roster of original and exclusive talent. The PlayStation creator is the latest to add another noteworthy name to its arsenal, as Sony has officially acquired Bluepoint Games, the studio behind the Demon’s Souls remake.

Sony announced its acquisition of Bluepoint Games in a post to the PlayStation Blog on September 30, 2021. Bluepoint has collaborated with Sony several times in the past, and now, it’s an official part of the PlayStation Studios family. In the post, head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst spoke more to the acquisition.

With each of its projects, Bluepoint has raised the bar on console-defining visuals and gameplay, and the studio’s vast expertise in world building and character creation will be a huge plus for future PlayStation Studios properties.

President of Bluepoint Games Marco Thrush also shared a statement, in which he said the following:

We’re thrilled to have officially joined PlayStation Studios! Austin, Texas has been home base for Bluepoint from when we first founded the studio back in 2006 and we’re now a team of close to 70 super-talented creatives and growing. While the studio has certainly grown over the past 15 years, our cultural beliefs have remained the same- to always push the envelope and create the highest-quality games possible all while having fun doing it. The focus on culture has been instrumental to our success and we’re excited that PlayStation Studios shares a similar culture and vision. PlayStation has such an iconic gaming catalog and for us there’s been nothing better than to bring some of gaming’s masterpieces to new players. Becoming a part of PlayStation Studios, empowers our team to raise the quality-bar even further and create even more impactful experiences for the PlayStation community. Thanks to everyone who’s supported us throughout the years – we can’t wait to bring you more amazing games in this next chapter for Bluepoint Games!

Most recently, Bluepoint Games developed the Demon’s Souls remake that launched as a PS5 exclusive, to much acclaim from fans and critics. Before that, the studio worked on the PS4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus, as well as the collection of Uncharted remasters packaged as the Nathan Drake Collection. Sony hasn’t indicated if Bluepoint will continue to work on remakes and remasters of beloved games, or if it would be given the reins to its own original project.

Bluepoint Games is the latest developer to join PlayStation Studios, as Firesprite Games was acquired just earlier this month. In order to keep up with the latest business moves of Sony Interactive Entertainment, be sure to stick with us right here on Shacknews.