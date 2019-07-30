Countdown to Death Stranding livestream hosted by Geoff Keighley airs this week
Get ready for the official game launch with this special livestream hosted by Keighley, who happens to be in the game.
Hideo Kojima's latest game is a dazzling work of art that redefines what video games can accomplish. Our review.
Chicago Cubs phenom Javier Baez will be the next baseball superstar to grace the cover of MLB The Show.
Is Concrete Genie a masterpiece or does developer Pixelopus need to go back to the drawing board? Our review.
The PlayStation world was rocked on Monday, as Sony announced the abrupt departure of Chairman Shawn Layden from Sony Worldwide Studios.
The Last of Us Part 2 looks to be a purely single player experience, with Naughty Dog issuing a statement regarding the missing Factions multiplayer.
Earlier this week, PlayStation issued a release date for The Last of Us Part 2. Moments later, Shacknews got to try it out for the first time. Here's our hands-on preview.
Concrete Genie has more than a single-player story to offer. It also has something special for PlayStation VR owners. Shacknews recently tried out Splotch and the Crystal Canvas.
Everything you need to know about Concrete Genie's release date and price on PlayStation 4.
Just a few months away from its release date, Shacknews goes hands-on with Sony and Pixelopus' upcoming artistic adventure, Concrete Genie.