Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition appears on Korean rating website This appearance adds fuel to the rumor that Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar are remastering some of the iconic Grand Theft Auto titles.

For some time now, word has been circulating that Rockstar Games could be working on a remastered collection of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. A few different sources pointed to this possibility and even speculated a fall release, but a new listing on the official Korean games rating board may have added the most concrete evidence to the matter yet. It would seem that a listing titled “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition” has been rated.

The rating for said trilogy was spotted recently on the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee website (GRAC) and apparently submitted on September 30, 2021. The title of the newly rated collection, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, adds credence to the idea that Take-Two and Rockstar were getting Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas ready for a remastered release on new systems and PC. It’s been suggested that if this collection would launch in October or November 2021 on consoles, and then come to PC and even mobile devices in early 2022.

The listing of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition on the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee website is pretty strong proof that the remastered trilogy is coming soon.

The rumors of the Grand Theft Auto original remastered trilogy took a more valid shape back in August. Those rumors also suggested that the games would be coming this fall, but the listing on the Korean GRAC listing makes it quite a bit more concrete. Grand Theft Auto 3 came out in 2001, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City in 2002, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in 2004. They brought the franchise into the third-person action style we know it for now and are iconic games among many fans.

The games in the supposed Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition collection might be dated, but if the speculation on release dates is true, it shouldn’t be long before Take-Two and Rockstar reveal what kind of spruce-ups they’ve done for these games. Stay tuned as we await further updates and details on the increasingly likely collection.