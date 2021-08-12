Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy rumored for a fall release New reports state that GTA 3, San Andreas, and Vice City will be getting a remaster this year.

The Grand Theft Auto series is undoubtedly one of the most significant and most influential in the gaming world. Look no further than the endless speculation and rabid fan discussions about a potential GTA 6 for clear evidence of that fact. Though the next proper installment is likely still far away, it seems that Rockstar Games may be taking a dive back into some of the most beloved entries in the series, as a GTA Remastered Trilogy is rumored to be launching this fall.

Rumors of a Grand Theft Auto trilogy remaster have been floating around for a while now, but new reports from Kotaku give them new credibility. According to the outlet’s sources, Rockstar Games will be bundling together remastered versions of GTA 3, San Andreas, and Vice City for a Fall 2021 release. These remasters will reportedly be done using Unreal Engine and will combine both old and new graphical assets. Lastly, these games will also be receiving updates to their UI.

The reported GTA Remastered Trilogy is set to launch this fall for PC and all home consoles, including the Switch. If true, this could be quite significant, as it would mark the first arrival of the Grand Theft Auto series on the Switch. We’ve seen GTA games come to Nintendo platforms before, and what better way to introduce the franchise to the company’s hybrid console than with three remasters of some of its most beloved games.

The GTA Remastered Trilogy should still be treated as a rumor, as Rockstar Games has yet to confirm its existence. With that in mind, the upcoming Gamescom Opening Night Live event could potentially be where we see the project announced. In any case, you’ll want to bookmark Shacknews’ Grand Theft Auto topic page for future updates to the story.