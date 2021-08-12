New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy rumored for a fall release

New reports state that GTA 3, San Andreas, and Vice City will be getting a remaster this year.
Donovan Erskine
14

The Grand Theft Auto series is undoubtedly one of the most significant and most influential in the gaming world. Look no further than the endless speculation and rabid fan discussions about a potential GTA 6 for clear evidence of that fact. Though the next proper installment is likely still far away, it seems that Rockstar Games may be taking a dive back into some of the most beloved entries in the series, as a GTA Remastered Trilogy is rumored to be launching this fall.

Rumors of a Grand Theft Auto trilogy remaster have been floating around for a while now, but new reports from Kotaku give them new credibility. According to the outlet’s sources, Rockstar Games will be bundling together remastered versions of GTA 3, San Andreas, and Vice City for a Fall 2021 release. These remasters will reportedly be done using Unreal Engine and will combine both old and new graphical assets. Lastly, these games will also be receiving updates to their UI.

The reported GTA Remastered Trilogy is set to launch this fall for PC and all home consoles, including the Switch. If true, this could be quite significant, as it would mark the first arrival of the Grand Theft Auto series on the Switch. We’ve seen GTA games come to Nintendo platforms before, and what better way to introduce the franchise to the company’s hybrid console than with three remasters of some of its most beloved games.

The GTA Remastered Trilogy should still be treated as a rumor, as Rockstar Games has yet to confirm its existence. With that in mind, the upcoming Gamescom Opening Night Live event could potentially be where we see the project announced. In any case, you’ll want to bookmark Shacknews’ Grand Theft Auto topic page for future updates to the story.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 12, 2021 12:20 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy rumored for a fall release

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      August 12, 2021 10:40 AM

      Gta remaster collection

      https://kotaku.com/the-gta-remastered-trilogy-appears-to-be-real-and-comi-1847474620/

      • TrulyVexed legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        August 12, 2021 10:58 AM

        Hmmm. I could probably play 3 and Vice City again. It’s been a while.

        • TrulyVexed legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          August 12, 2021 11:01 AM

          Isn’t to say I didn’t enjoy SA but SA always felt a bit daunting by size.

          • Thresher legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            August 12, 2021 2:27 PM

            It's the only modern one I never finished. I got bored with it and there was a lot of grinding that I really didn't enjoy.

      • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        August 12, 2021 11:02 AM

        I've tried to go back to VC many times because I love it so much, but they're pretty hard to play.

        Wishes
        1 - Updated Controls
        2 - Soundtrack licensing :(
        3 - Mission checkpoints

        I'm 100% certain they're not going to be able to relicense the same soundtrack sadly

      • feek legacy 10 years
        reply
        August 12, 2021 11:03 AM

        i'd totally replay them. kinda weird they're using unreal engine?

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        August 12, 2021 11:09 AM

        Given all the C&Ds that Take Two has been throwing out recently against some GTA mods, this makes sense.

      • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        August 12, 2021 11:15 AM

        Unreal Engine? interesting

      • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        August 12, 2021 11:18 AM

        I'd LOVE to replay those games with some quality-of-life improvements and better graphics. They were a ton of fun.

      • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        August 12, 2021 11:22 AM

        Hmm, no euphoria engine?

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          August 12, 2021 11:22 AM

          Very unlikely

        • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          August 12, 2021 11:23 AM

          Porting that to mobile must be more painful than just redoing in unreal

          • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            August 12, 2021 11:26 AM

            Feek mobile, man

            • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              August 12, 2021 12:03 PM

              we are too old for this shit, but they will make a ton of money

      • Dravenport legacy 10 years
        reply
        August 12, 2021 11:45 AM

        does it remaster 4, thats all i really want

      • at0micgarden legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        August 12, 2021 11:48 AM

        I’ll play them all.

        • at0micgarden legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          August 12, 2021 11:49 AM

          I just really hope the don’t use the crappy mobile ports as a code base.

          And I hope they get 90% of the soundtracks.

      • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        August 12, 2021 11:51 AM

        yay???

      • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        August 12, 2021 12:15 PM

        New GTA Games Per Playstation generation

        PS1: 2
        PS2: 3
        PS3: 2
        PS4: 0

        For PS5 they're actually going to start removing GTA games from existence

      • judge legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        August 12, 2021 12:18 PM

        I feel like the gameplay of these hasn't aged super well, missions that are easy to fail and have to do a decent amount of work to redo, but the music alone will make it worth it.

      • Kub666 legacy 10 years
        reply
        August 12, 2021 2:13 PM

        I will play Vice City. I wonder if they still have the rights to all the licenced music.

    • synthe6
      reply
      August 12, 2021 12:50 PM

      So that's why they were shutting down some mods

    • paulsharry23
      reply
      August 12, 2021 1:31 PM

      this was really great

    • Thresher legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      August 12, 2021 2:26 PM

      I would love it if they ported in the safe point system from GTA Vice City Tales and GTA V.

      I loved the other games, but occasionally I would get stuck on one fucking mission and have to do it over and over again until I finally beat it.

    • Pettytheft legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      August 12, 2021 2:53 PM

      Confession:

      I've played every GTA. Only one I've finished is SA. I always mean to go back be never get around to it.

    • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
      reply
      August 12, 2021 3:12 PM

      The Unreal engine seems like a really poor choice. I'm expecting these to be clunky.

Hello, Meet Lola