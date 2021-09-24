Shacknews Dump - September 24, 2021 It's almost the end of the week and we've got a heaping helping of news discussion to help you close it out on the Shacknews Dump!

It’s Friday, y’all. The end of another week full of video game news, stories, and work have arrived and it’s time to wind down. And what better way to wind down than to let loose about the most interesting topics of the week? Nintendo, Epic, Apple, and more are coming your way on another packed Shacknews Dump!

On this September 24 edition of the Dump, Nintendo kind of stole the show this week. Whether it was the amazing announcements like Bayoneta 3 and Kirby and the Forgotten World or the very odd announcements like Chris Pratt playing Mario in an upcoming movie, it undeniably got everyone’s attention late in the week. Not to say there wasn’t other big news. Amazon is putting more of its attention on some federal legalization of marijuana and Apple is full-on blocking Fortnite from coming back to iOS until its legal battle with Epic Games is over.

Catch these and further topics as we go live with the Shacknews Dump on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Here’s the rundown of topics coming at you on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into the Shacknews Dump and other ShackStreams like it. Your ongoing encouragement and support help keep these streams fun and worthwhile. If you’d like to support ShackStreams, then be sure to follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It’s a couple bucks each month to subscribe, free to follow, and helps us keep bringing you awesome livestream video content. Don’t forget that if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can link it up to your Twitch account and get a free Twitch subscription each month through Prime Gaming to use as you please. If you’d like to throw that free sub our way, we’d certainly appreciate it.

Nintendo, Apple, Epic, and Amazon have clogged up the news cycle all week. Tune in as we let loose and breakdown these hot video game topics on this week’s episode of the Shacknews Dump.